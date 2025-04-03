Cranberry Grower Awarded Massachusetts Farmer of the Year

Sen. Dylan Fernandes (left) presents Steve Ward (right) with the Massachusetts Farmer of the Year award on March 18, 2025 during Ag Day at the State House.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Ward of Steven F. Ward Cranberries in Carver, Mass., has been named Farmer of the Year by the Massachusetts Agriculture Promotional Board. Presented by Sen. Dylan Fernandes, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries, during Massachusetts Agriculture Day March 18, 2025, this award recognizes exceptional contributions to farming, innovation, community involvement, and sustainable agriculture in the Commonwealth. A second-generation cranberry grower from Carver, Mass., Ward has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the farming community and has set a benchmark for others to follow in terms of innovation, sustainability, and service to the public.In his remarks, Sen. Fernandes said: “Steve is not just a farmer, but a leader in the community and in our state... he fights for farmers every single day, strengthening the industry and sustaining it for the future.”Ward has been on the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association board since 2014, formerly serving as president and currently serving as second vice president as well as on the budget, executive, environmental and government affairs, frost, marketing, research, and nominating committees. Ward is also on the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Board, the State Pesticide Board, the Cranberry Institute Board of Directors, and has served on several of the town of Carver’s study and search committees. He is an active participant on each and rarely misses an opportunity to support the industry or farmers.Ward has consistently led the way in adopting cutting-edge technologies and practices that have transformed his farm operations. From implementing precision agriculture tools to incorporating renewable energy systems, he has enhanced farm efficiency while reducing environmental impact. He works closely with the researchers at the UMass Cranberry Research Station to push innovations in horticultural practices.Beyond his own farm, Ward is a pillar in the local community. He is actively mentoring the next generation of farmers, which includes his son, Justin. He readily shows them the ropes by having them participate in all aspects of the business. Ward is part of a strong network of cranberry growers who collaborate to support each other. Ward is of the mentality that growers should lift each other up rather than have adversarial relationships based on production volume or to whom they sell.Ward has said he feels the need to give back for all the things prior growers have done for the industry. “They’ve worked hard to create the unity that the cranberry industry has,” Ward said. “We need to keep that going on for future generations. I am very proud of that.”Sustainability is at the heart of Ward’s farming philosophy. Over the years, he has made significant strides in reducing his farm’s carbon footprint by utilizing auto-start irrigation technology, applying integrated pest management practices, and leveraging alternative energy sources. Ward’s recent renovation of a cranberry bog will not only result in higher yields and lower input costs, but the squaring off and leveling of the bog during renovation means more efficient use of water.Ward is the epitome of a modern farmer who respects the rich 200-year history of the cranberry industry, while embracing innovation, sustainability, and community commitment. His work has had a far-reaching impact on the agricultural industry, and his dedication to preserving the environment and supporting his fellow farmers is truly commendable.About Massachusetts CranberriesMassachusetts Cranberries represents hundreds of cranberry growers in southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and Nantucket, and is committed to the success of its members and of the industry. In addition to being historically and culturally significant, the cranberry industry's economic contribution is vital to the overall strength of Massachusetts' economy. For more information, contact Karen Cahill, deputy executive director, Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association, at kcahill@ cranberries.org ; call 508-866-7878, ext. 16; visit cranberries.org; or follow @MassCranberries on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

