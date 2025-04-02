Oregon National Guard To Host Ribbon-cutting Rededication Ceremony For Jackson Armory Renovations

A formal ribbon-cutting rededication ceremony for the recently completed renovations at the W.D. Jackson Armory of the Oregon Army National Guard, located in Portland, Oregon, is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon, will preside over the event, which will include elected officials, members from the City of Portland as well as other Oregon National Guard dignitaries to commemorate the rededication.

“The Oregon Military Department is excited to announce completion of a $9.4 million renovation of the W.D. Jackson Armory which is now available to support the Oregon National Guard and the local community,” said Mr. Todd Farmer, director of the Oregon Military Department Installations Division. “This renovation extends the life of this important facility by at least 25 years and demonstrates OMD’s commitment to Portland.”

The armory was originally constructed in 1963 and features an additional 6,100-square-foot storage building added in 1991. The renovations are part of the U.S. Army Service Life Extension Program (ASLEP) and are funded by a combination of federal resources and bond sales by the State of Oregon.

The upgrades feature new water lines, HVAC units, seismic enhancements, energy-efficient windows, new flooring, fresh paint, and updated bathroom facilities. Additionally, dilapidated roads were replaced, backup generators were installed, and caged storage areas for equipment were created. Facility designs were provided by BBL Architects, focusing on cost-effective and energy-efficient improvements for the Oregon Military Department.

The armory is currently home to both the Alpha and Charlie Batteries of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, which is part of the 41st Infantry Combat Team, as well as the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment, part of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

Members of the media who wish to attend the ceremony can contact Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Public Affairs Director for the Oregon Military Department.

-30-