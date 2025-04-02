Crocosmia Dahlia Gladiolus Liatris Lily

FlowerBulb.eu Lists Top 5 Summer Bulbs That Bring Color and Texture to the Garden

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dahlias, recognized as the national flower of Mexico, are known for their striking colors and diverse forms. These summer-flowering plants can enhance garden landscapes when cultivated with proper care. Flowerbulb.eu provides guidance on planting and maintaining dahlias to ensure healthy growth and continuous blooming throughout the season.Dahlias in the GardenDahlias have seen an increase in popularity due to their varied sizes, colors, and forms. Ranging from compact 2-inch pompom varieties to large 15-inch blooms, some species can reach heights of five feet. Single-flowered varieties are known for attracting pollinators, contributing to ecological benefits within the garden.Optimal Planting Time and ConditionsGardeners typically order or purchase dahlia tubers in early spring. It is advised to wait until the last frost has passed before planting outdoors. For those looking to extend the growing season, starting dahlias indoors in containers before transplanting them can be an effective approach. A location with well-draining, slightly acidic soil and full sunlight is ideal for successful growth.Cultivation and CareDahlias grow from tubers, which should display small pink or green “eyes” as a sign of viability. Tubers that appear overly dry, wrinkled, or rotten may not be suitable for planting. Proper spacing is crucial, with smaller varieties requiring a five-inch gap and larger varieties spaced up to 12 inches apart. Covering the tubers with soil and watering lightly at the time of planting is recommended, with additional watering introduced once growth emerges.Structural Support and MaintenanceLarger dahlia varieties often require added support and maintenance:• Pinching: Encourages bushier plants by removing the top four inches of the central stem when plants reach approximately one foot in height.• Disbudding: Supports larger blooms by removing adjacent smaller buds near the central flower bud.• Staking: Stakes should be placed at planting time and adjusted as the plant grows to ensure proper support.Overwintering Dahlia TubersIn USDA zones 8 and above, dahlia tubers can typically remain in the ground during winter. In colder climates, tubers require lifting and storage:• Cut stems down to three inches after the first frost.• Use a garden spade or hand rake to loosen the soil gently.• Remove tubers carefully and brush away excess soil.• Allow tubers to cure in a well-ventilated space at 60˚-70˚F for 24-48 hours.• Store in a cardboard box or paper bag filled with dry sand or wood shavings to preserve moisture and airflow.• Check tubers periodically and discard any showing signs of rot.• Replant tubers in the spring following the last frost for renewed growth.Dahlias as Seasonal PlantsGardeners without space for overwintering may grow dahlias as annuals. These summer-flowering plants offer a full season of blooms and can be replanted each year. Their affordability makes them a practical choice for seasonal gardening. Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org Flowerbulb.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information. Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

