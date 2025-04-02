Patient Connect Launches AI-Powered Call Scoring to Ensure Unmatched Call Quality Across Healthcare Clinics

Patient Connect Launches AI-Powered Call Scoring

Patient Connect launches AI-driven call scoring to evaluate 100% of calls, advancing HIPAA-compliant quality assurance in healthcare communications.

With AI scoring every call, we’ve moved beyond random sampling. This is a major step forward for us and for the clinics we serve!” — Ben Pure

WHITEHALL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patient Connect, a leader in HIPAA-compliant patient scheduling and medical answering services, has announced the launch of a powerful new AI-driven call scoring solution that evaluates 100% of inbound and outbound calls handled by its call center. This marks a significant advancement in quality assurance for healthcare communications.Traditionally, call quality assurance (QA) in healthcare call centers has been limited to manual reviews of a small percentage of randomly selected calls. Patient Connect’s latest innovation completely transforms that model. The company is now using advanced artificial intelligence to automatically score every patient interaction—in real time—based on tone, professionalism, script adherence, accuracy, and overall patient experience.“This is a major step forward for us and for the clinics we serve,” said Ben Pure, VP of Client Solutions at Patient Connect. “With AI scoring every call, we’ve moved beyond random sampling. Now, we have total visibility into every patient interaction—allowing us to coach more effectively, respond faster, and raise the standard of care and service delivery across the board.”The system is fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring that protected health information (PHI) remains secure while enabling continuous improvement. Clinics working with Patient Connect can expect stronger compliance, better-trained virtual receptionists, and a more consistent patient experience across all touchpoints.Driving Innovation in Remote Medical Reception and EHR Scheduling : Patient Connect has earned its reputation by helping clinics eliminate long hold times, reduce voicemails, and improve operational efficiency through EHR-integrated remote receptionists. Its team is trained across major electronic health record systems including Epic, Cerner, and eClinicalWorks, ensuring:✅ Real-time patient scheduling directly within the EHR/EMR✅ Insurance and personal data verification Patient portal support and account setup✅ Rapid call response, with 95% of calls answered in under 20 secondsWith an average 40% faster scheduling rate and 99.5% accuracy, Patient Connect supports a wide range of healthcare providers—from private practices to multi-location hospital systems.Clinics using Patient Connect have reported dramatic improvements in staff productivity, patient satisfaction, and front desk efficiency. From reducing appointment backlogs to managing complex schedules in specialty clinics, the company’s scalable model adapts to each client’s workflow and volume.About Patient Connect:Patient Connect is a U.S.-based healthcare solutions provider offering HIPAA-compliant patient scheduling, remote front desk reception, medical answering services, and insurance verification for outpatient clinics, hospitals, and private practices. By combining AI-powered tools with human-led empathy, the company delivers unmatched service quality and patient engagement.Founded with the mission to modernize patient communication while preserving care quality, Patient Connect continues to set new standards in the healthcare call center space.Contact for Media Inquiries:

