Governor Newsom proclaims Autism Acceptance Month

PROCLAMATION

This month, California joins communities around the world in recognizing April as Autism Acceptance Month. We celebrate the many ways autistic individuals add to the diversity and strength of our state, while raising awareness of the challenges faced by children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum in living to their full potential.

In California, one in 22 children have a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. Our state’s 21 regional centers provide community-based developmental services and supports to over 194,000 autistic individuals. We are proud to honor the many individuals with autism enriching our communities with their perspectives, talents, and achievements.

This year, California’s Health and Human Services Agency released its Master Plan for Developmental Services, outlining recommendations that will impact the rapidly increasing regional center caseload of individuals with a diagnosis of autism. The Master Plan is shaped by the community itself, expressing a vision for how California supports people with disabilities like autism into the future, and recognizing the connections between the developmental disabilities services system to other employment, health, and social services systems. This vision will inform existing and future efforts to enhance state services in the days and years ahead, and reflects the state’s commitment to supporting, empowering, and celebrating people on the autism spectrum.

This Autism Acceptance Month, we share our deep appreciation of individuals, families, and many others who are dedicated to uplifting the experiences of autistic people. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting and including individuals with autism in our schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods. Together, we will continue to build communities where everyone belongs.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim April 2025, as “Autism Acceptance Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of April 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State