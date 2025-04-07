Jamie Holland Joins Infinite Investment Systems as Senior Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinite Investment Systems , a leading provider of investment technology for the Canadian wealth management industry, is proud to announce that Jamie Holland, former Senior Vice President (SVP) of Banking and Financial Markets at CGI, has joined the company as Senior Strategic Advisor.Jamie Holland brings over 30 years of experience in the banking, financial services and wealth management industries, where he has led transformative initiatives at top global organizations. During his tenure at CGI, he was instrumental in driving growth and advancing technological innovation in financial markets, fostering a deep understanding of the intersection between technology and financial services.As a Strategic Advisor at Infinite Investment Systems, Jamie will leverage his extensive experience to support the company’s strategic initiatives, guiding the development of new solutions, and strengthening relationships within the financial services community. His insights will be invaluable as Infinite Investment Systems continues to expand its platform and provide cutting-edge tools to help asset managers, financial institutions, and investors navigate an ever-evolving market landscape."I am thrilled to join Infinite Investment Systems at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory," said Jamie Holland. "The company's commitment to innovation and delivering high-impact solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving technological advancements in the financial sector. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Infinite Investment Systems."Ali Zahedi, CEO of Infinite Investment Systems, highlighted the significance of Jamie’s appointment. "Jamie’s expertise and leadership make him a tremendous addition to the Infinite team. His insights will play a key role in driving our growth and strengthening the value we deliver to our clients and the wealth management industry."About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.Founded in 2004, Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions for the Canadian wealth management industry. Infinite’s flagship product, Harmony, is widely used by financial institutions, wealth managers, and investment professionals to manage client portfolios with efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. With a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, new products and services, Infinite continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the financial services industry. For more information visit www.inf-systems.com

