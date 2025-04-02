Explore the Wild: 'Know About Wildlife – Animals from A to Z' by Munir Noorbhai

Know About Wildlife Animals From A to Z

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildlife enthusiast and advocate Munir Noorbhai invites young readers and their families on an unforgettable adventure through the wild with his new book Know About Wildlife – Animals from A to Z . Aimed at children aged two to ten, this beautifully illustrated guide brings the wonders of the animal kingdom to your child's fingertips.Know About Wildlife features a variety of animals from A to Z, accompanied by vibrant pictures and details about where each animal can be found, what it eats, and a unique, fun fact that will spark the imagination.With its simple, engaging language and bright visuals, Know About Wildlife is perfect for parents to read aloud to their children, helping them understand and appreciate the wonders of wildlife at an early age.Munir Noorbhai has dedicated this book to wildlife preservation, ensuring that children today and in the future can continue to experience the beauty of animals in the wild. As children read about the animals of the world, they will be inspired to take action and contribute to the protection of these amazing creatures.Know About Wildlife – Animals from A to Z is now available on Amazon.About the Author:Munir Noorbhai was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and currently resides in Canada, where he has lived for the past thirty-seven years. His formative years in Africa have shaped his deep love for wildlife, and he is now a passionate advocate for animal conservation. Noorbhai works with MojoStreaming Ltd, a company focused on wildlife streaming and advocacy.For more information:Email:Website:Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DYYJPS7V

