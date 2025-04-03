Highland Village and EK Home to Partner with First Tee – Central Mississippi for Mini Masters Event on April 5

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premiere shopping, dining and lifestyle destination, and EK Home, a recognized interior design showroom, design consultant and retail destination, are partnering with First Tee – Central Mississippi to host a Mini Masters event on Saturday, April 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Highland Village Courtyard. Featuring three putting stations, one full-swing station and a golf hole design station, Mini Masters will offer families visiting Highland Village a chance to play and learn more about First Tee’s mission to build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices in young people from ages five to 18 through the game of golf in Hinds, Rankin and Madison County.

In addition to a standard putting course, there will also be fun twists for children with putting games such as tic-tac-toe and roll-a-rama targets. First Tee coaches and staff will be in attendance to offer guidance to participants.

“EK Home admires the amazing work First Tee – Central Mississippi is doing for the youth in the Jackson metro community,” said Erik Kegler, owner of EK Home. “In addition to hosting a fun event for families, we want to offer children a chance to discover both a new passion and an organization that will provide them with mentors, community and memorable lessons.”

In honor of the event, EK Home will be donating 20% of all sales on April 5th to First Tee – Central Mississippi. Additionally, shoppers who make a purchase at EK Home will receive a gift while supplies last. First Tee will also have door prizes and gift bag giveaways for those passing by, making it a fun event for adults and children alike.

“First Tee – Central Mississippi is thrilled to be partnering with Highland Village and EK Home to host the Mini Masters,” said Margo Coleman, the Executive Director of First Tee – Central Mississippi. “This is an incredible opportunity for youth of all ages to learn a new skill and learn more about the programs we offer. We’re so grateful to Highland Village for having us and to EK Home for their fundraising efforts, and we plan on continuing hosting community outreach events like the Mini Masters in the future.”

For more information about Highland Village’s events and property happenings, please follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram. More information about First Tee – Central Mississippi’s programs and future outreach events can be found at @firstteecentralms on Facebook and Instagram. Finally, for updates on EK Home’s showroom, retail and consultant services, please follow EK Home on Facebook at Erik Kegler Interiors and on Instagram @ekhomeofficial.

About First Tee – Central Mississippi

First Tee — Central Mississippi is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Jackson, MS. First Tee — Central Mississippi offers programs to youth in the tri county area, Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties. Our programs are open to boys and girls ages 5-18 and offer them an opportunity to learn life lessons through the game of golf. First Tee provides a structured life skills curriculum to teach character education, personal and social responsibility, and golf instruction. For more information, visit https://firstteecentralmississippi.org/ and follow @firstteecentralms on Facebook and Instagram.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

