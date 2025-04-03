HackerNoon’s Pixel Icon Library Now Live! Thanks to Vibecoding with Figma, Cursor, Claude, and the MIT Open Source License

The library offers a diverse set of 1,440+ pixel-style icons that can now be browsed, searched, and downloaded seamlessly without the need to dig through files.

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon, the community-driven technology publishing platform, announced today that it expanded the Pixel Icon Library with the launch of a new standalone website, making it easier than ever for designers and developers to access its open-source collection of pixelated icons.Spearheaded by HackerNoon designers who took on the challenge of bringing the website to life without prior coding experience, the library offers a diverse set of 1,440+ pixel-style icons that can now be browsed, searched, and downloaded seamlessly without the need to dig through files.“We designed this icon library to solve the needs of HackerNoon dotcom, giving our publishing platform and reading experience a retro vibe,” said HackerNoon Creator & CEO David Smooke. “Through open source licensing and vibe coding, we now released this standalone site to make the Pixel Icon Library more accessible for any app, product, site, or digital experience.”The website was built completely from scratch with ‘vibe coding’ using Cursor AI, an AI-powered code editor.“As a designer, I've always been fascinated by the intersection of design and tech. The gap between designer and developer has always intrigued me—I just never expected to cross it this soon,” said HackerNoon designer Devansh Chaudhary in a HackerNoon blog post Key features of the Pixel Icon Library website include:- Comprehensive Icon Search & Filters: Search, preview, and copy icons instantly by icon name, type, and category.- Simple Integration for Developers: Available via NPM Package with easy-to-implement CSS and as a Figma Community File.- Lightweight & Fast: Optimized for performance with Tailwind CSS and HTML.- Free and Open-Source Access: Hosted on GitHub with community contributions.- Seamless Deployment: Hosted via GitHub Pages for quick updates and accessibility.Designers, developers, and tech enthusiasts can explore HackerNoon’s Pixel Icon Library at https://pixeliconlibrary.com/ and access the full code repository on GitHub which has already surpassed 10k total downloads.The entire Pixel Icon Library is licensed under Creative Commons 4.0 International — free to use with accreditation to HackerNoon and the Pixel Icon Library Repo.For media inquiries, interviews, or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Sheharyar Khan,sheharyar@hackernoon.comAbout HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.

