Statement From Governor Hochul on Trump Tariffs

“Since the start of the Trump administration, the constant threat of tariffs has caused nothing but chaos and uncertainty. Tariffs are estimated to cost Americans upwards of $6,500, 401(k)s are plummeting and businesses that rely on tourism are feeling the negative impacts of the loss of our Canadian visitors from Niagara Falls to Montauk Point.

“Don’t be fooled, this so-called ‘Liberation Day’ is nothing but a reckless tax on hard working New Yorkers that is hurting small businesses, driving up costs for families and alienating our long standing global partnerships. This is not how you grow an economy, it’s how you tank one.”