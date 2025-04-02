Northbound SR 143 to close between I-10 and  Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) (April 5-7)

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as northbound State Route 143 will be closed between Interstate 10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 7, for a traffic shift. At the same time, the I-10 ramps to northbound SR 143 will be closed. In addition, the following will be closed from 8 p.m. Saturday, April 5, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 7:

The northbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive.

Northbound 48th Street between Broadway Road and I-10.

Detour: Use eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Airport access: Use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

NOTE: Several other ramp and lane closures are also scheduled this weekend. For information about additional weekend restrictions and closures, visit https://i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/.

Please note: The Arizona Department of The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to use designated detours when there are closures on state highways. Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.



