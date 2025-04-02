Centrilogic Partners with CrewAI to Accelerate Multi-Agentic AI Adoption in Canada

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with CrewAI, the leading AI multi-agent platform. This partnership enables Centrilogic to offer a comprehensive suite of agentic AI solutions that empower businesses to build, deploy, and iterate on complex AI agents across a wide range of business functions, automate tasks, improve decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency. With this partnership, companies can work with Centrilogic to leverage AI and unlock greater value from existing systems and data, driving innovation and optimizing business outcomes.

Through CrewAI’s Enterprise platform, Centrilogic can now help customers fully harness the power of agentic AI across the full application, data, and infrastructure stack. The platform’s intelligent agents automate complex tasks, integrate seamlessly with systems like CRM, ERP, and custom applications, and deliver actionable insights in real-time. This enables businesses to improve customer experiences, enhance sales and financial oversight, streamline operations, and achieve deeper insights into their data.

"This partnership with CrewAI marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize how Canadian businesses leverage AI," said Robert Offley, CEO of Centrilogic. "By integrating CrewAI’s multi-agentic platform into our service offerings, we are now equipped to deliver AI-powered solutions that will transform business operations at scale. We are excited to help our customers unlock new efficiencies, improve productivity, and innovate in ways that were previously impossible."

Additionally, Centrilogic’s platform-agnostic approach ensures that AI solutions can be deployed across a variety of multicloud environments, giving businesses the flexibility to use the best infrastructure for their needs while maintaining the security and scalability required for growth.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Centrilogic to accelerate the adoption of multi-agentic AI solutions in Canada,” said Joao Moura, CEO of CrewAI. "Companies of all sizes across Canada are launching AI agent use cases to production that drive both operational efficiency and value creation. Centrilogic's deep experience in digital transformation for enterprises will help companies move more confidently and successfully."

As a long-time advocate for AI innovation in the Canadian market, Centrilogic continues to lead the way by sponsoring key events such as the Global AI Bootcamp and the Toronto DevOps User Group. The partnership with CrewAI marks the next step in Centrilogic’s mission to help Canadian businesses modernize operations, gain a competitive edge, and drive growth in the digital economy.

Centrilogic is also a gold sponsor at CrewAI’s Enterprise AI Agent Week in New York, March 31–April 4, 2025.

ABOUT CrewAI

CrewAI is the leading AI multi-agent platform. Built to fully leverage LLM’s reasoning capabilities and allow agents to work together, CrewAI’s open-source framework and enterprise platform powers more than 10 million agents monthly and 150 customers. With CrewAI, organizations can easily deploy and manage AI agents to automate complex tasks with a fast speed to value across a wide range of use cases, from research and analysis to coding and reporting. For more information, visit https://www.crewai.com/.

ABOUT CENTRILOGIC

Centrilogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions that empower organizations to realize their full digital potential. Armed with capabilities that span the stack – including multicloud management, application innovation, data & analytics, and IT advisory – Centrilogic delivers resilient end-to-end digital solutions that help companies reshape the role of their technology platforms as business-driving assets. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, Centrilogic delivers solutions to innovative companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.centrilogic.com.

