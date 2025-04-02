Duck Fest Derby Takes Flight: A Quacktastic Celebration for a Cause

Kids In Distress & Family Central

A Benefit for Kids In Distress and Family Central

We are thrilled to bring the community together once again for Duck Fest Derby, a cherished tradition. This year’s ‘Fête with a Purpose’ highlights the meaningful impact we create together.” — Suhaill Ruano, Vice President of Advancement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vibrant city of Fort Lauderdale is gearing up for the much-anticipated 19th Annual Duck Fest Derby , set to splash down at Esplanade Park on Saturday, April 5, 2025. This family-friendly event promises a day of fun, entertainment, and the chance to make a significant impact on the lives of children.Presented by JM Family Enterprises, Inc., the Duck Fest Derby invites the community to adopt a rubber duck for just $5, with each adoption directly supporting children and families in need.This year, Kids In Distress (KID) & Family Central Inc. (FCI) aim to reach an ambitious goal of adopting out 40,000 rubber ducks—all of which will be released into the water for an exhilarating race. The highlight of the Duck Fest Derby is undoubtedly the opportunity to win a spectacular $10,000 CASH prize! Participants can watch in excitement as their adopted ducks race toward the finish line, competing for the grand prize and other quacktastic winnings, including a 7-day Norwegian Cruise and more!“We are thrilled to bring the community together once again for a day filled with joy, excitement, and purpose,” said Suhaill Ruano, Vice President of Advancement at Kids In Distress and Family Central. “Duck Fest Derby has become a cherished tradition, and this year’s ‘Fête with a Purpose’ theme underscores the impact we can make together. With the incredible dedication of our community, we look forward to surpassing our goals and continuing to serve South Florida’s children and families.”This year, Duck Fest Derby is thrilled to partner with Miami Carnival and Revel Nation to infuse the event with vibrant cultural experiences, including show-stopping performances, interactive displays, and a live painting show by Anna Meyster titled ‘Quack Me Up’, which will be auctioned to benefit KID and FCI. Plus, enjoy incredible live entertainment from Mike Sipe Entertainment and a 15-person steel band from Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, bringing the rhythmic energy of the Caribbean to the festival!Event Details:• Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025• Time: 12 PM – 3 PM• Location: Esplanade Park, Fort Lauderdale, FLFamilies, friends, and individuals are encouraged to join the festivities, watch the thrilling rubber duck race, and enjoy a fun-filled, free event featuring activities like the JM Kid Olympics, a Family Fun Area, bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, Vendor Village, and live entertainment.Haven’t adopted your duck yet? Don’t wait! Ducks are available for adoption online at www.DuckFestDerby.org or in person at the event’s Merchandise Tent. Every duck makes a difference—100% of proceeds support Kids In Distress & Family CentralABOUT KIDS IN DISTRESS & FAMILY CENTRALKids In Distress (KID) and Family Central (FCI) are committed to strengthening families and ensuring children thrive through a continuum of care focused on prevention, intervention, and education. Together, they impact over 20,000 children and families annually through foster care, early childhood education, family support services, counseling, and nutrition programs. With over 98 years of combined service, KID and FCI remain a cornerstone of support for South Florida’s most vulnerable communities.For more information about Kids In Distress, please visit www.kidinc.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/KidsInDistress and Instagram @kidsindistress. For more about Family Central, visit www.familycentral.org or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/FCSouthFL and Instagram @fci4kids.

