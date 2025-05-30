CRI Releases Middleware for Nintendo Switch 2

CRIWARE has supported Nintendo Gaming System for 25 years

Drawing Out the Potential of New Dedicated Gaming System to Create New

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRI Middleware Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo;

President and COO: Masao Oshimi; hereinafter referred to as "CRI") announced that it will make all of its game middleware products under the CRIWARE® brand compatible with the Nintendo Switch™ 2, the upcoming dedicated gaming system from Nintendo Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Nintendo").

In addition to supporting the development of new games that will take advantage of the new hardware, CRIWARE® will also contribute to the porting of previously released titles, as well as enabling cross-platform play across PC, smartphones, and other platforms. CRI aims to help create new and engaging gameplay experiences by supporting audio and visual expressions on the new system.

■ CRIWARE has Supported Nintendo Gaming System Titles for 25 Years, Continuing to Evolve Along With the Arrival of New Gaming Systems.

Ever since the release of the Nintendo GameCube in 2001, CRI has provided support for Nintendo's gaming systems with its CRIWARE middleware. As of now, over 800 titles for Nintendo’s gaming systems have utilized CRIWARE. (Calculated by CRI based on titles released from 2001 to the end of March 2025.)

By enhancing game expression through audio and video, CRIWARE has helped streamline development across numerous studios. Its features enable developers to work smoothly even on new hardware, unlocking the potential of Nintendo Switch 2 and inspiring developers’ creativity. This will accelerate game development for Nintendo Switch 2, supporting a diverse lineup of titles and the creation of new gameplay experiences.

Under the corporate philosophy of "Enriching society through sound and visuals," CRI is committed to contributing to the future evolution of gaming while helping to deliver joy, surprise, and emotional experiences to people all around the world.

■ About CRI Middleware Co., Ltd.

With the corporate philosophy of "Enriching society through sound and visuals," CRI is engaged in research and development mainly of audio and video technologies. The results of this work are offered through our middleware product brand, CRIWARE, which is deployed not only in the gaming industry but also across various fields such as mobility and embedded system fields. Through CRIWARE, CRI provides technologies and solutions that enhance usability and quality, supporting developers in solving issues and improving the end-user experiences.

