Discover Healing and Empowerment in Kerry Blaser’s Book My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain

"Trauma, Healing, and Enlightenment Through Shamanism and Wisdom"

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and shaman Kerry Blaser announces the release of her groundbreaking book, My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain . This deeply personal and thought-provoking memoir takes readers on a five-year journey of healing, self-discovery, and enlightenment. Blaser bravely examines how childhood trauma and feminine pain shaped her life, culminating in her transformation into a shaman, a profound enlightenment experience.In My Inner Heroine, Blaser seamlessly connects the laws of physics with shamanism and explores the intersection of psychology and spirituality. With a master’s degree in East Asian Religious Studies from UCSB and nearly a decade of experience in trauma healing, Kerry offers unique insights and practical guidance for readers seeking to understand their emotional struggles and embark on a path of healing.Kerry Blaser has a passion for helping others transform emotional wounds into personal wisdom with her shamanic gifts. She began her healing journey ten years ago after the loss of her mother and has since embraced her psychic gifts and intuitive calling. After she survived a suicide attempt six years ago, her healing journey intensified, attracting six powerful men into her life to mirror her emotional wounds back to her for self-improvement opportunities. She refers to them as her heroes. They include a chess champion, Justin Waller & Andrew Tate, two decorated fire academy instructors and a former FBI assistant special agent in charge."I was intuitively guided to share my healing journey," says Blaser. "The book started pouring out of me in June 2024, and writing it was a transformational process. I wanted to connect the science of physics with the magic of shamanism, particularly to resonate with male readers, and ground universal wisdom by aligning psychology and spirituality. I hope that readers can reflect on their own emotions and begin their healing process."Through her book, Blaser invites readers to explore how emotions reflect our relationships with ourselves and how self-hate can manifest in physical and mental health challenges. My Inner Heroine encourages readers to embrace the hills and valleys of life for personal transformation and offers practical tools for trauma healing, including:· Trauma healing includes three steps: appreciate your challenges, learn from your hardships and forgive everyone involved, especially yourself.· Our souls plan our lives for self-improvement opportunities.· The universe is a mirror. What we “see” in others is what the universe is showing us about ourselves.· Enlightenment is an emotion that is part of a healthy emotional range.My Inner Heroine: Exploring Maternal Pain is more than a memoir; it is a beacon of hope for those seeking to heal from trauma, transform their lives, and access their own universal wisdom.Follow Kerry Blaser online at www.kerryblaser.com and on Instagram for daily wisdom (@Redpillshaman), or visit her YouTube channel for more healing tips, guided meditations, and shamanic drumming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.