AIBODY and North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center Partner to Transform Burn Education with Simulation Technology

Innovative physiology platform allows clinicians to create interactive learning experiences, enhancing burn care training and improving patient outcomes

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIBODY , a leader in advanced medical simulation technology, is excited to announce a partnership with the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals. Together, they will create an innovative simulation education product that models burn pathophysiology from the sub-cellular level, transforming how burn education is delivered throughout North Carolina and the southeastern United States.This collaboration combines AIBODY’s advanced physiological simulation platform with the expertise of UNC’s Burn Center. By combining innovative technology with clinical excellence, the partnership aims to elevate medical education and improve patient outcomes in burn treatment.UNC Burn Center Leaders See Transformative PotentialLori Chrisco, MSN, NI-BC, CBRN, Burn Program Manager at the NC Jaycee Burn Center, emphasized the positive impact this partnership could have on burn education delivery: “We are optimistic that this partnership with AIBODY has the potential to significantly enhance burn education across North Carolina. Using AIBODY's platform alongside our expertise, we can work together to provide healthcare providers with innovative and interactive learning experiences. While we are still in the early stages of the partnership, we see this collaboration as an opportunity to enhance the accessibility and effectiveness of burn care training, particularly in areas where resources may be more limited.”Derek Miller, MSN, RN, CBRN, CCRN, Outreach Educator at the NC Jaycee Burn Center, added: “First and foremost, we believe our partnership with AIBODY will fundamentally change access to high-quality burn care education. Our Burn Center has a robust and active outreach education program; however, the need for burn care education across the state and region routinely exceeds our capacity to deliver on demand. Furthermore, EMS agencies and referring hospitals have real-world budgetary and logistical constraints that often limit when, where, and which staff can attend classes in person. Conversely, while distance learning is more accessible, it is often far less interactive and engaging. Leveraging AIBODY’s platform and expertise will allow us to provide high-quality, engaging education available on-demand to anyone, anywhere, at any time.”Dr. Booker King, MD, FACS, FABA, Chief of the Division of Burn Surgery at UNC Medical Center, added: “AIBODY’s innovative approach in leveraging technology aligns with our mission to provide healthcare professionals with the most up-to-date, effective tools for burn care.”The simulation model will deliver an interactive learning experience, enabling users to explore complex burn injury scenarios in a risk-free environment. Advanced simulation technology has the potential to revolutionize how healthcare professionals train.As Lori Chrisco noted: “We believe that advanced simulation technology has the potential to revolutionize training. Utilizing virtual scenarios where medical professionals can simulate real-time responses to burn injuries could increase both their knowledge and skill level, especially in high-pressure situations. This immersive experience would allow learners to practice hands-on techniques without the limitations of traditional training, ensuring they are better prepared to provide excellent burn care when it matters most.”Derek Miller elaborated on the educational potential: “Distance learning is often a one-way affair. Webinars, pre-recorded lectures, or e-learning modules are often merely enhanced versions of voice-over PowerPoint presentations that present information for learners to consume passively. Without dialogue and real-time feedback, there is a limited ability to engage learners beyond a surface level. AIBODY’s AI-powered interface can be a powerful tool for deeper learner engagement, and we believe it will enable us to shift the focus from passively receiving knowledge to critical thinking and the active application of knowledge. In addition, the digital physiology engine behind AIBODY’s platform will enable more complex clinical scenarios that model how critical burns affect all organ systems, not just the skin. We anticipate the combination of increased learner engagement and enhanced clinical fidelity will open the door for a ‘flipped classroom’ approach in which learners are better prepared for in-person classes, for simulations (whether in simulation labs or in situ), and for clinical experiences.”Dr. King further emphasized the broader impact of this initiative: “A key component of this partnership is the ability to expand access to burn care education in more rural or underserved areas, where healthcare professionals may have less access to in-person training opportunities.”A Long-Term Vision for Burn Care AdvancementLooking ahead, this partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of burn education and treatment. Lori Chrisco shared the Burn Center’s extended vision: “In the long term, we aim to build a lasting impact on burn treatment and education in North Carolina by expanding access to high-quality, effective training programs. As we continue to learn more about AIBODY’s platform and its capabilities, we anticipate that it could play an important role in the evolution of burn care training, potentially shaping the way we prepare healthcare professionals and first responders in the future.”Derek Miller added: “Our goal is to make foundational burn care education more accessible and more effective. We believe our collaboration will increase the quality of burn care provided by EMS/ED personnel, accelerate the training of burn specialists, and ultimately result in better care for burn patients.”Dr. King echoed this sentiment: “This technology has the potential to significantly advance the field of burn care education.”For more information about AIBODY and its work in medical simulation, visit www.aibody.io About AIBODYAIBODY is a pioneering company that specializes in advanced physiological simulation technology. By creating highly detailed and interactive models of human pathophysiology, AIBODY enhances medical education, training, and research, driving innovation in healthcare.About the North Carolina Jaycee Burn CenterThe North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Medical Center is a nationally recognized leader in burn treatment, research, and education. Dedicated to providing exceptional care and training, the Burn Center is a vital resource for healthcare professionals throughout North Carolina and beyond.

