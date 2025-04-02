Pythian and GigaOm Announce AI Partnership

Pythian, a leading data and AI services provider, partners with GigaOm to accelerate Enterprise AI adoption

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading global services company specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions, announced a strategic partnership with GigaOm, a leading analyst firm, to empower businesses to achieve rapid AI readiness, executive alignment and ethical GenAI integration. The partnership highlights GigaOm's launch of its comprehensive Enterprise GenAI Maturity Model with Pythian as its primary partner.

“Pythian’s proven expertise in data and AI makes them the ideal partner for the launch of our AI Maturity Framework,” said Howard Holton, chief operating officer at GigaOm. “Together we’re equipping businesses with the resources they need to accelerate their AI journey and achieve tangible results.”

The partnership addresses a critical need for businesses to understand and implement GenAI effectively and ethically. GigaOm’s Enterprise GenAI Maturity Model provides a comprehensive, step-by-step roadmap for successfully integrating generative AI technologies into business operations.

The robust framework details six maturity levels—from Default (Level 0) to Leading (Level 5)—across key dimensions, including Core Technology, Data Quality, Ethical AI, Budgeting, AI Governance, Model Training, Data Security, Organizational Change Control and Operational Efficiency. Pythian’s AI Workshop complements this model by offering hands-on educational sessions that demystify AI and foster internal alignment, significantly reducing the time required for decision-making from months to weeks.

“We are thrilled to partner with GigaOm to help businesses navigate the complexities of AI adoption,” stated Paul Lewis, chief technology officer at Pythian. “The collaboration between GigaOm and Pythian offers our customers a streamlined two-step approach to AI strategy with our AI Workshop as the foundation.”

The AI Workshop is designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and alignment needed to confidently move forward with their AI initiatives. Following from Pythian’s workshop, GigaOm’s AI Maturity Framework provides powerful capabilities and tools to measure progress as customers confidently advance their overall AI strategy.

Pythian's expertise in data and AI, combined with GigaOm’s insightful analysis and framework, creates a powerful synergy. Pythian's deep understanding of the practical application of AI technologies across various industries ensures businesses not only understand the value of AI, but also have a clear strategy for implementation. The AI Workshops are delivered by Pythian’s team of Field CTOs and focus on real-world scenarios, making complex concepts accessible to all stakeholders.

“Through Pythian’s valued partnership with GigaOm, we are providing customers with a seamless process toward AI enablement that will strengthen their ability to leverage game-changing technology for their respective businesses and allow them to enhance their competitive position within their market,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO at Pythian.

Participants in Pythian’s AI Workshop will gain a foundational understanding of AI technologies, learn how to identify relevant use cases, and develop a strategic roadmap using the AI Maturity Framework for implementation. The workshop facilitates crucial conversations among executives and technical teams leading to faster decision-making and a unified vision for AI adoption.

Schedule your AI Workshop today.

About GigaOm

GigaOm is an analyst firm led by real buyers and real engineers. By combining deep technical expertise with executive perspective, GigaOm delivers credible, actionable validation—because they built the systems, led the teams, and made the calls. Their reports, briefs, and enablement tools speak the language customers trust, backed by real-world testing to align marketing, sales, and the C-suite.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading data and AI services provider specializing in digital transformation and operational excellence for enterprise customers. We help organizations optimize their data estates, helping them to drive AI enablement, innovation, and growth. Through strategic consulting, managed services and cloud migrations, we enable cost savings, risk reduction and seamless operations while preparing businesses to adopt AI and for the future of data management. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning and a certified Google Cloud MSP, we’ve delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information, visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

