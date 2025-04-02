PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release

April 2, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON POTENTIAL RESCUE OF OFWS IN TAIWAN IN THE EVENT OF A CHINESE INVASION I commend the Armed Forces of the Philippines for its proactive stance in preparing for a rescue operation to ensure the safety of about 250,000 OFWs in Taiwan. It is crucial for the government to have a well-coordinated contingency plan, with the DFA, DMW, and its attached agency OWWA to guarantee the safety and well-being of OFWs and facilitate their safe passage to secure locations. There must be clear and decisive protocols for evacuation, repatriation, and crisis management. Every OFW must have immediate access to essential services such as temporary shelters, food, water, medical care, and transportation - without delay. Dapat palaging mabilis at maagap ang ating aksyon upang mailigtas ang ating mga kababayan sakaling sumiklab ang giyera sa lugar.

