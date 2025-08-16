PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 15, 2025 Statement of Support for Mayor Raisa Treñas, Mayor Vico Sotto, and Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Flood Control Probe We stand with Mayor Raisa Treñas in her courageous call to investigate questionable flood control projects in Iloilo City. Her leadership reflects what good governance should be--transparent, accountable, and unafraid to speak truth to power. Public funds must be spent for the public good, not wasted on projects that fail to serve their purpose or, worse, do not exist at all. Hindi dapat binabaha ng korapsyon ang bayan. Dapat binabaha ng solusyon. We also commend the leadership of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who have likewise spoken out against irregularities in flood control projects. Their courage in confronting entrenched problems serves as an example of principled leadership. We urge other local government officials across the country to follow their lead--raise the alarm when something is wrong, and stand firm in protecting the people's money and trust. We echo the call for a thorough, independent probe into these projects and the companies behind them, to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable. The people of Iloilo--and all Filipinos--deserve infrastructure that works, safeguards communities, and upholds the highest standards of honesty and service. When leaders like Mayor Treñas take a stand against wrongdoing, they deserve our full support. We join her, Mayor Sotto, and Mayor Magalong in breaking the cycle of neglect and misuse, and in fighting for the kind of governance our people expect and deserve.

