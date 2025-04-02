TL Promotions Unveils Next-Generation Direct-to-Film Printer & Duster

The new TL Promotions DTF printer is equipped with features aimed at optimizing film tracking and preventing costly head strikes on print heads.

TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TL Promotions is proud to announce the launch of its latest direct-to-film (DTF) printer and duster, engineered with innovative updates to streamline operations and enhance print quality. Designed to allow a single operator to manage multiple pieces of equipment, this cutting-edge system increases efficiency and reduces production bottlenecks.The new TL Promotions DTF printer is equipped with features aimed at optimizing film trackingand preventing costly head strikes on print heads, ensuring consistent and high-quality prints.New Features Include:● Film Feed System – Ensures smooth and precise film movement throughout theprinting process.● Film Tension Roller – Maintains optimal film tension to prevent misalignment.● Laser Film Sensor – Detects film position for improved tracking and accuracy.● Laser Safety Curtain – Provides enhanced operator protection without compromisingworkflow.● Light Table Going into Shaker – Allows for real-time inspection and quality control.● Inspection Light at End of Process Before Take-Up Roller – Offers final qualityassurance before the film is collected.● Flexible Ventilation Options – Can vent outside or utilize a separate stand-alone filterfor adaptable air management.“These updates make our new DTF printer and duster one of the most efficient and user-friendly solutions available,” said Dennis Moon, Owner at TL Promotions. “By incorporating advanced tracking and safety features, we’ve created a system that not only improves print quality but also simplifies the operator’s workflow.”With this latest innovation, TL Promotions continues to set new standards in direct-to-film printing technology. The enhanced features ensure superior production capability, making it the ideal choice for businesses looking to scale their operations efficiently.For more information about TL Promotions’ new DTF printer and duster, visit www.tlpromotionsinc.com or contact TL Promotions, Inc. at 940-482-2932.

