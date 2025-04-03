NOVELIC set to make its China debut with in-cabin monitoring and 180° radar park assist technology at Auto Shanghai 2025

NOVELIC's in-cabin monitoring solution provides industry-leading child presence detection perfromance, while offering additional functionality with the same hardware. NOVELIC's 180° FoV short-range radar sensor replaces ultrasonic parking sensors, with superior performance and additional functionality

NOVELIC, a European innovator in short-range radar technology, is set to showcase its automotive sensors for the Chinese market this April in Shanghai, China.

BELGRADE, SERBIA, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade of successful partnerships with leading Tier 1s and OEMs in Europe, North America, India and the Middle East, NOVELIC is expanding its presence to the ever-innovative automotive market in mainland China. NOVELIC will make its trade show debut at Auto Shanghai 2025, the largest automotive fair in Asia, with live demonstrations of their industry-leading 60 GHz radar in-cabin monitoring module, as well as their ground-breaking 79 GHz radar-based park assist sensor, aiming to replace ultrasonic parking sensors, while providing additional functionality. NOVELIC’s ASPER200 is a 79 GHz short-range exterior radar module, meant for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, as well as commercial, transportation, and construction vehicles. The latest generation of radar modules covers a field of view (FOV) of 180 degrees using a single radar chip, observing an entire side of the vehicle with only one module.This technology fulfills the following applications:• Park assist, fully replacing and outperforming present-day ultrasonic sensors• Front and rear collision warning• Lateral collision warning• Urban blind spot detection (BSD)• Surround awareness with 4 modules, with object classification• Kick-to-open• Power door protection, with gesture controlPresent-day park assist systems require cutouts in the bumper to accommodate 4-6 ultrasonic sensors. This novel, cost-effective radar-based park assist sensor can be integrated seamlessly behind or above the bumper , allowing for sleeker car designs. A single hardware module outperforms ultrasonic sensors, with a minimum distance of less than 5 cm and reliable detection of low-height objects.Using the same hardware, OEMs can provide additional functionality to their customers, such as tailgate protection, power door protection, door open warning, or gesture control. Edge computing allows for easy integration in all types of vehicles, using a simple CAN interface. NOVELIC’s in-cabin occupant monitoring module, ACAM , is a power-efficient and compact solution, using a 60 GHz mmWave radar to provide reliable, Euro NCAP-compliant child presence detection functionality.In addition, the module is capable of seat occupancy detection, which avoids the false positives common with capacitive seat sensors, being able to distinguish a passenger from a heavy bag.Another application the module provides is intrusion and proximity alert – the radar sensor monitors the immediate surroundings around the vehicle’s doors, detecting movement and intrusions into the cabin. This mode is capable of operating in a ultra-low-power standby mode, consuming less than 65 mW, as opposed to camera-based theft guard solutions, which can drain the car’s battery if left on for a prolonged period of time. This mode can work in conjunction with camera systems, activating them only when motion is detected by the radar, thus providing power savings.60 GHz radar technology is also used for contactless vital signs monitoring, observing the driver’s heart rate and respiration rate, making sure the driver is well-rested and fit to operate the vehicle, without intruding on the driver’s privacy by recording them.Auto Shanghai 2025 will take place from the 23rd of April to the 2nd of May, where NOVELIC will showcase its technology with live demos at booth 1BG058, in Hall 1.2.

NOVELIC Radar Sensor demo at CES 2025

