LEDVANCE Expands Innovative OPTI-SELECT™ Product Platform, Delivering Adjustable Distribution for Maximum Versatility

LEDVANCE’s expansion enhances flexibility, reduces SKU complexity and streamlines installation for lighting professionals.

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in lighting innovation, is expanding its OPTI-SELECT™ Product Platform, reinforcing its commitment to flexibility, efficiency, and performance. The expanded lineup now includes a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor lighting solutions, allowing users to adjust beam angles, color temperatures, and lumen outputs with the twist of a switch or the turn of a wrist—all without replacing lenses or reflectors.

With OPTI-SELECT™ technology, lighting professionals can customize distribution patterns on-site, eliminating the hassle of multiple SKUs while enhancing installation speed, performance, and energy efficiency. This latest expansion includes Bollards, Cylinders, Floodlights, Track Lights, and PAR38 lamps, making one product adaptable to multiple applications.

A New Standard in Adaptable Lighting

The OPTI-SELECT™ platform empowers distributors, contractors, and facility managers to fine-tune lighting with precision, reducing inventory complexity and simplifying specification decisions.

Highlighted Additions to the OPTI-SELECT™ Portfolio :

OPTI-SELECT™ Area Light : Industry-first three-in-one solution featuring three selectable CCTs, three lumen outputs, and three distribution patterns (Type III, IV, and V) in a single SKU. This product has now been updated with a new electronic switch making it even easier to adjust on site.

: Industry-first solution featuring (Type III, IV, and V) in a single SKU. This product has now been updated with a new electronic switch making it even easier to adjust on site. OPTI-SELECT™ Bollard : Provides 90°, 180°, 270°, or 360° switch-selectable distribution, with selectable wattage, selectable CCT and integrated photocell .

: Provides switch-selectable distribution, with selectable wattage, selectable CCT and . OPTI-SELECT™ Cylinder : Wall-mounted solution with Up, Down, or Up and Down modes , along with switch-selectable narrow, medium, and wide beam angles .

: Wall-mounted solution with , along with switch-selectable . OPTI-SELECT™ Floodlight : Combines the versatility of LEDVANCE’s floodlight technology with three adjustable beam angles, selectable CCT, and FLEX MOUNT for easy installation.

: Combines the versatility of LEDVANCE’s floodlight technology with three adjustable beam angles, selectable CCT, and for easy installation. OPTI-SELECT™ Track Light : Features beam angle adjustability with a twistable lamp head , offering four selectable CCT options and dual wattage selectability.

: Features with a , offering four selectable CCT options and dual wattage selectability. OPTI-SELECT™ PAR38 with TRUWAVE® Technology – High-quality illumination with five selectable CCTs (2700K–5000K) and adjustable beam angles (15º, 25º, or 40º).

"With the expansion of our OPTI-SELECT™ platform, LEDVANCE is redefining lighting flexibility," said Jodi Vallante, Product Group Manager at LEDVANCE. "By offering products with built-in adjustability, we empower lighting professionals to reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and optimize installations with ease."

The expanded OPTI-SELECT™ product family is now available through LEDVANCE’s authorized distributors. For more information, visit www.ledvanceus.com or contact your local LEDVANCE representative.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in lighting and energy solutions, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry.

Attachment

Omid Nadi Ledvance LLC: Marketing Manager 647-922-9027 o.nadi@ledvance.com Robert Petrosillo Ledvance LLC: Marketing Communications Manager 978-289-8514 r.petrosillo@ledvance.com Gabriel Leon-Reyes Birchall & Associates PR: Account Manager 6473614262 gabriel@birchallpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.