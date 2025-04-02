Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,954 in the last 365 days.

LEDVANCE Expands Innovative OPTI-SELECT™ Product Platform, Delivering Adjustable Distribution for Maximum Versatility

LEDVANCE’s expansion enhances flexibility, reduces SKU complexity and streamlines installation for lighting professionals.

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in lighting innovation, is expanding its OPTI-SELECT™ Product Platform, reinforcing its commitment to flexibility, efficiency, and performance. The expanded lineup now includes a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor lighting solutions, allowing users to adjust beam angles, color temperatures, and lumen outputs with the twist of a switch or the turn of a wrist—all without replacing lenses or reflectors.

With OPTI-SELECT™ technology, lighting professionals can customize distribution patterns on-site, eliminating the hassle of multiple SKUs while enhancing installation speed, performance, and energy efficiency. This latest expansion includes Bollards, Cylinders, Floodlights, Track Lights, and PAR38 lamps, making one product adaptable to multiple applications.

A New Standard in Adaptable Lighting

The OPTI-SELECT™ platform empowers distributors, contractors, and facility managers to fine-tune lighting with precision, reducing inventory complexity and simplifying specification decisions.

Highlighted Additions to the OPTI-SELECT™ Portfolio:

  • OPTI-SELECT™ Area Light: Industry-first three-in-one solution featuring three selectable CCTs, three lumen outputs, and three distribution patterns (Type III, IV, and V) in a single SKU. This product has now been updated with a new electronic switch making it even easier to adjust on site.
  • OPTI-SELECT™ Bollard: Provides 90°, 180°, 270°, or 360° switch-selectable distribution, with selectable wattage, selectable CCT and integrated photocell.
  • OPTI-SELECT™ Cylinder: Wall-mounted solution with Up, Down, or Up and Down modes, along with switch-selectable narrow, medium, and wide beam angles.
  • OPTI-SELECT™ Floodlight: Combines the versatility of LEDVANCE’s floodlight technology with three adjustable beam angles, selectable CCT, and FLEX MOUNT for easy installation.
  • OPTI-SELECT™ Track Light: Features beam angle adjustability with a twistable lamp head, offering four selectable CCT options and dual wattage selectability.
  • OPTI-SELECT™ PAR38 with TRUWAVE® Technology – High-quality illumination with five selectable CCTs (2700K–5000K) and adjustable beam angles (15º, 25º, or 40º).

"With the expansion of our OPTI-SELECT™ platform, LEDVANCE is redefining lighting flexibility," said Jodi Vallante, Product Group Manager at LEDVANCE. "By offering products with built-in adjustability, we empower lighting professionals to reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and optimize installations with ease."

The expanded OPTI-SELECT™ product family is now available through LEDVANCE’s authorized distributors. For more information, visit www.ledvanceus.com or contact your local LEDVANCE representative.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE stands as a global leader in lighting and energy solutions, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry.

Attachment 


Omid Nadi 
Ledvance LLC: Marketing Manager 
647-922-9027
o.nadi@ledvance.com

Robert Petrosillo
Ledvance LLC: Marketing Communications Manager 
978-289-8514
r.petrosillo@ledvance.com

Gabriel Leon-Reyes
Birchall & Associates PR: Account Manager
6473614262
gabriel@birchallpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LEDVANCE Expands Innovative OPTI-SELECT™ Product Platform, Delivering Adjustable Distribution for Maximum Versatility

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more