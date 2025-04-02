X.ME Launches Next-Gen Social Platform Merging AI, Web3 for Authentic User Experiences

X.ME is Redefining True Experiences with AI and Web3 in the New Era of Social Media.

SINGAPORE, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Innovation in Social Media: X.ME Combines AI and Web3 to Revolutionize Digital Interaction. By leveraging the strengths of both Web2 and Web3, X.ME provides users with a true social network and emotionally enriching content experiences. While delivering real-time, true, and comprehensive content services, the platform enables users to gain continuous rewards through social interactions, establishing an entirely new social consensus model.

I. A Social Network That's Real and Engaging

1) True identity: Leveraging identity as strength

In an online world rife with fake accounts and identity fraud, X.ME prioritizes individual authenticity. The platform uses multi-modal AI verification (including biometrics, behavioral analysis, and cross-platform data validation) to trace users' social footprints on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. This ensures that every account is tied to a real person, making digital identities verifiable. With true identity authentication, social interactions become less risky—users no longer have to worry about deceptive social traps or AI bots masquerading as friends. More importantly, true identity is the foundation of X.ME's social value, and verified users are continuously rewarded for their genuine presence.

2) True connections: Rebuilding meaningful interpersonal networks

Through AI-powered intelligent recommendations and precise data analytics, X.ME's Social Graph 3.0 engine processes over 5 petabytes of social data daily. This helps users efficiently match with like-minded communities, fostering deeper social bonds and stronger engagement. By connecting users based on social scenarios and shared values, X.ME encourages meaningful interactions—allowing users to not only find content to engage with in the short term but also form long-term relationships with kindred spirits. In the future, X.ME will expand the boundaries of social interaction to include global users by integrating real-time voice communication, content libraries, and advanced AI-driven engagement. With high efficiency, the platform will bring together global communities in spontaneous social scenarios, creating a dynamic collision of passions and interests. Future iterations will leverage AR/VR technology to build virtual social scenarios, such as themed social events, unlocking entirely new interactive experiences.

3) True value: From "content recommendation" to "content performance" with generative AI

On X.ME, Web2 content is transformed into interactive experiences through generative AI, vastly expanding the potential for entertainment and engagement. X.ME uses AI-driven content performance based on true content to create deeper experiences. Virtual influencers, humor-infused interactions, and dynamic content reenactments bridge the gap between audience engagement and emotional resonance. By assigning "character" traits to data, X.ME makes content presentation more captivating and interactive. Here, AI is no longer just an information distributor—it becomes an active participant in content storytelling.

This character-based approach significantly enhances user engagement and emotional investment. For instance, in an interactive travel vlog, a virtual host might deliver witty narration and dynamic storytelling, going beyond basic destination info to ignite viewers' curiosity. Through interaction, users not only gain knowledge but also enjoy a personalized, entertaining experience. AI dynamically adapts the performance based on viewer feedback, achieving a one-to-one personalization that delivers experience unique to every user. By making users co-creators rather than passive recipients, this innovative content model amplifies appeal and participation.

By leveraging generative AI to craft character-based content performances, X.ME not only deepens the immersive quality of content but also enables multi-dimensional emotional connections between content and its audience.

4) True rewards: Bringing value into reality

X.ME's incentive mechanism redefines value distribution for creators and consumers alike. Unlike traditional Web2 platforms that rely on likes and shares, X.ME adopts an attention economy model, rewarding both parties with points based on interaction value. These points can be used within the platform and, in the future, redeemed for tangible rewards. Simply put, users who enjoy a high-quality social experience are rewarded with high-value returns.

II. Web3 Personal Chief Information Officer

Web3 media has long grappled with issues like information opacity, content manipulation, and a lack of trust mechanisms, making it hard for users to access reliable information. The highly fragmented nature of information distribution further complicates the Web3 landscape. By addressing these challenges, X.ME aspires to become a global leader in Web3 media platforms. It will offer real-time, multi-platform data detection and AI-powered big data models to deliver the most comprehensive and accurate Web3 information. Features will include personalized Web3 tutorial assistants tailored to users' interests, helping individuals at all stages of their Web3 journey acquire the knowledge they seek. Additionally, X.ME will provide 24/7 AI-driven Web3 virtual live streams based on personal interests, personal Web3 financial advisors, and a Web3 investment plaza, among other tools. Ultimately, X.ME aims to be a one-stop solution for Web3 needs.

About the company

X.ME is an innovative social media platform that integrates cutting-edge AI technology to challenge the trust crisis of traditional social media. X.ME redefines the social media experience, creating unparalleled opportunities for users in an era of information overload and growing virtual significance. By integrating true identity verification, personalized social experiences, and groundbreaking Web3 media solutions, X.ME offers a transparent, fair, and highly interactive content ecosystem. Through its content-driven reward mechanism, X.ME empowers users with real value, ultimately achieving the perfect balance of timeliness, authenticity, and comprehensiveness.

