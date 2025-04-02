Q2C Customer Portal from Acuiti Labs Now Available on SAP® Store

Acuiti Labs’ Q2C Customer Portal is now on SAP Store, offering a modern, cloud-based financial self-service solution for SAP S/4HANA Accounts Receivables.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By integrating with SAP S/4HANA Accounts Receivables, the Q2C Customer Portal by Acuiti Labs delivers a modern, transparent, and efficient financial self-service experience to end customers.Acuiti Labs today announced that its Q2C Customer Portal is now available on SAPStore, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The Q2C Customer Portal is a next-generation financial self-service platform designed for SAP S/4HANA Accounts Receivables. Deployed on BTP (can be deployed on any private/public cloud) and offered as SaaS, the solution empowers end customers to seamlessly manage their accounts, invoices, payments, and disputes—all through one intuitive interface.Learn more about the Q2C Customer Portal - https://www.acuitilabs.com/q2c-customerportal/ Modernizing Receivables Management for SAP CustomersFor customers seeking a robust alternative to legacy systems such as Biller Direct or SAP CCP (both of which are already Sunset by SAP), the Q2C Customer Portal offers an advanced, cloud-native solution that enhances receivables management process, improves transparency for end customers, provides superior customer experience and improves productivity.Key Benefits & Features:✔ Simplified Account Management – Customers can view account details, balances, overdue amounts, and billing history from a single, user-friendly interface.✔ Invoice Management & Payment Processing – Direct access to view, download, and pay invoices. Payment can be made to single or multiple invoices and/or on account.✔ Flexible Payment Options – Seamlessly integrates with multiple payment gateways, including Stripe, GoCardless, ACI/Speedpay, and SAP Digital Payment Add-on, supports setting up of direct debit on SAP. Can be integrated with any payment gateway without depending on SAP Digital Payment.✔ Real-Time Alerts & Notifications – Automated notifications keep customers informed about due payments and exclusive offers.✔ Seamless Dispute Management – Customers can raise and track disputes with full transparency, ensuring efficient communication between customers and the business.✔ SSO and flexible customization – Comes pre-integrated with Okta for SSO, can be integrated with others. Offers flexible customization to integrate with other applications and match the look and feel of our customers' branding.Executive Insight:"I believe the Q2C Customer Portal is a true game-changer. It’s not just a tool, but a transformation engine that empowers our customers with real-time insights and seamless integration across invoicing, payments, and dispute management. With Q2C Customer Portal, we're stepping beyond outdated systems and redefining financial self-service for a digital age," said Souvik Majumdar, CTO at Acuiti Labs.Acuiti Labs is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdgeprogram. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.About Acuiti LabsAcuiti Labs is a leading provider of SAP consulting and digital transformation solutions. Specializing in Quote-to-Cash and Revenue Management, Acuiti Labs is committed to driving innovation and growth for businesses worldwide. The Q2C Customer Portal is a testament to our mission to modernize financial operations and enhance customer satisfaction in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.About SAPStoreSAPStore, available at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. With each purchase made through SAPStore, SAP plants a tree, underscoring its commitment to sustainability.For additional details or to experience the Q2C Customer Portal, please visit:________________________________________SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. For additional trademark information and notices, please visit https://www.sap.com/copyright . All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.