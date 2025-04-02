Terrata Homes Opens First Community in Nashville

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the grand opening of its first Terrata Homes branded community in the Nashville market, Springbrook Reserve. This neighborhood in White House, Tennessee, offers a variety of brand-new, upgraded homes designed to elevate everyday living.

“We are excited to bring LGI Homes’ luxury brand, Terrata Homes, to the Nashville area,” stated Chris Welpott, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes. “Now customers will experience the ease of owning a move-in ready home, but with the designer features and finishes they are looking for.”

With its prime location and an array of amenities, Springbrook Reserve is the perfect setting for families to plant their roots and create lasting memories. Residents of Springbrook Reserve will enjoy a private neighborhood park, walking trails, picnic areas, and a cozy community fire pit. Situated in a peaceful setting in White House, yet within reach of the vibrant city of Nashville, the community provides easy access to the area's best dining, shopping and entertainment options. The neighborhood is also served by excellent Sumner County schools, making it an ideal place for families.

"Our customers have loved the serene setting with beautiful walking trails and private backyards. Each of our plans at Springbrook Reserve comes with a large, covered outdoor living space to enjoy the Tennessee climate year-round. With vaulted ceilings, craftsman trim package, matte black hardware, under-cabinet lighting and more, no detail has been missed in this product line," said Welpott.

Terrata Homes at Springbrook Reserve is offering a range of newly designed floor plans that combine functionality with style. These homes feature open-concept layouts with up to five bedrooms and a variety of desirable spaces like large living areas, flex rooms and spacious laundry rooms. Each home is built with the highest attention to detail and is outfitted with luxurious upgrades such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, luxury vinyl plank flooring and designer light fixtures. The homes also come with two-car garages and are professionally landscaped, ensuring a welcoming first impression.

"With an easy commute to Nashville, A-rated schools and a lively community, the neighborhood at Springbrook Reserve checks all the boxes. We look forward to continuing the expansion of the Terrata Homes brand throughout the Nashville area with additional communities opening in the near future," added Welpott.

Springbrook Reserve offers new homes ranging in size from approximately 1,700 square feet to over 2,700 square feet, with prices starting in the high-$400s. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this beautiful community, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 415-0812 ext 264 or visit TerrataHomes.com/SpringbrookReserve.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

The Hawthorn plan by Terrata Homes at Springbrook Reserve The Hawthorn plan by Terrata Homes at Springbrook Reserve features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious family room

