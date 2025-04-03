WiseChip to Showcase OLED and TFT-LCD Innovations at CommunicAsia 2025 in Singapore

WiseChip’s OLED and TFT-LCD displays empower appliances, communication devices, optical systems, and industrial controls, showcased at CommunicAsia 2025.

WiseChip to showcase advanced OLED & TFT-LCD solutions for telecom, IT, and industrial control at CommunicAsia 2025, May 27-29, Singapore Expo, Booth 3F3-12.

WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (TPEx, OTC:5245-TW)

CHU-NAN, ENTRY NOT NECESSARY, TAIWAN, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (WiseChip www.wisechip.com.tw ), a global leader in display technology, will unveil its cutting-edge OLED and high-performance TFT-LCD solutions at the 2025 CommunicAsia in Singapore. Targeting near-eye displays, telecom, IT, and industrial control applications, WiseChip offers medium and high-transmittance OLED displays, reflective segmented displays, and micro-matrix displays for night vision goggles, augmented reality (AR) systems, and handheld rangefinders. Its TFT-LCD lineup delivers high-resolution, small-to-medium-sized solutions for diverse industry needs, earning accolades including the 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award and the 2023 Embedded Award.Telecom and IT Applications –WiseChip’s display technologies empower smart routers, telemedicine interfaces, and cybersecurity monitoring systems with high-contrast visuals and touch capabilities for real-time data and graphics. Supporting 5G and IoT devices, these OLED and TFT solutions enhance data visualization and interaction, driving advancements in telecom and IT sectors—key focus areas of CommunicAsia 2025.Industrial Control Strengths – In industrial settings, WiseChip’s OLED displays stand out with wide-temperature performance and low-power design, making them ideal for factory automation, human-machine interfaces, and outdoor control panels. Applications include production line status displays, energy management dashboards, and transportation system terminals, helping businesses boost efficiency and cut operational costs.WiseChip will participate in the 2025 CommunicAsia, Asia’s premier ICT exhibition, from May 27 to 29, 2025, at the Singapore Expo for a three-day event. Located at Booth 3F3-12, WiseChip will demonstrate how it’s OLED and TFT solutions available in versatile sizes from 0.19" to 8.9", empower telecom, IT (AR and data visualization), and industrial control applications. Visitors are invited to experience the technology firsthand and discuss collaboration opportunities with the expert team.

WiseChip Company Profile Video 2025

