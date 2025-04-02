Ajo agents assist AZDPS with fatal rollover
TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash involving 14 individuals near Gila Bend, Arizona, early Sunday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., the Ajo Station received an AZDPS request for help at the offramp of Interstate 8 and Butterfield Road, where a van with 14 occupants had rolled over and crashed. Multiple Ajo Station agents from the nearby state Route 85 immigration checkpoint responded.
Two Ajo Station emergency medical technicians were first to arrive. They immediately provided
lifesaving medical care and helped stabilize patients for incoming medical transport. Other arriving agents helped control traffic and establish a safe landing zone for several life flight helicopters.
Ultimately, 10 individuals were transported by ground ambulance and three others by life flights. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The men and women of the Border Patrol will do anything in their power to help those in need,” said Tucson Sector Chief Sean McGoffin. “We know all too well that every second counts. The quick actions our agents take every day can be the difference maker in life-or-death situations.”
According to AZDPS, no law enforcement officers were in the area of the accident when it occurred, nor was the vehicle being pursued by law enforcement. All U.S. Border Patrol agents involved were requested by AZDPS for backup medical assistance and traffic control.
