Trillium Clinic Dermatology Opens New Office in Smithfield, NC

Bringing Expert Dermatology Care Closer to Our Patients

Our expansion to Smithfield allows us to serve more patients with advanced dermatologic treatments and compassionate care because everyone deserves healthy, radiant skin.” — Stefan C Weiss MD FAAD

SMITHFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exciting News: Trillium Clinic Dermatology Expands to Smithfield, NC!Trillium Clinic Dermatology is expanding into Johnston County with a brand-new office in Smithfield, NC. This new location will allow us to bring expert dermatological care even closer to our patients and serve a wider range of communities in need of specialized skin care services.This expansion marks a significant milestone in the journey of Trillium Clinic Dermatology. Since our inception, our mission has been to provide exceptional dermatological care with a focus on patient-first service, advanced treatments, and a compassionate approach. By opening this new office in Smithfield, we are taking another step forward in fulfilling that mission and ensuring that more patients have access to expert skin care in their own community.Why Are We Expanding?At Trillium Clinic Dermatology, we recognize the growing demand for high-quality dermatological care in communities beyond Durham/Chapel Hill. With the increasing number of patients seeking both medical and cosmetic dermatology services, it became clear that expanding to Smithfield, NC would allow us to provide more convenient access to the cutting-edge treatments we offer.We believe that everyone deserves access to the best dermatological care, and our new Smithfield office is a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our patients. Whether you need treatment for chronic skin conditions, advanced cosmetic enhancements, or preventative skin health services, we are here to serve you.What Can You Expect at Our New Location?Our Smithfield office will offer the same high-quality services that patients have come to expect from Trillium Clinic Dermatology in Chapel Hill. Whether you are visiting for a routine check-up or a specialized treatment, you can trust our expert team to provide personalized care tailored to your unique needs.Comprehensive Dermatology ServicesOur new location will provide a full spectrum of medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services, including but not limited to:Medical Dermatology:Acne and Rosacea Treatment: Advanced therapies to manage and reduce breakouts, inflammation, and redness. Eczema and Psoriasis Management : Expert care for chronic skin conditions with the latest treatment options, including systemic therapies.Skin Cancer Screenings and Treatment: Early detection and expert removal of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.Cutaneous Inflammatory Disease Treatment: Comprehensive care for conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa, lupus, and dermatomyositis.Cosmetic Dermatology: Botox and Dysport : Smooth fine lines and wrinkles for a youthful appearance.Dermal Fillers: Restore lost volume and enhance facial contours with expertly administered fillers.Laser Treatments: Address sun damage, pigmentation, and signs of aging with advanced laser therapies.Microneedling & Chemical Peels : Rejuvenate your skin with these minimally invasive treatments.Surgical Dermatology:Surgery for Skin Cancer: Precise and effective treatments for skin cancer removal with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.Cyst and Mole Removal: Safe and effective removal of benign and precancerous skin growths.We are excited to bring these state-of-the-art dermatology services to the Smithfield community and surrounding areas!Now Serving More Communities!The opening of our new Smithfield, NC office allows us to extend our services to more patients across a wider region. We are now conveniently located for residents in:SmithfieldClaytonGarnerEast RaleighGoldsboroBensonDunnWilsonWhether you are new to Trillium Clinic Dermatology or have been a patient with us for years, we are here to help you achieve your best skin health at a location that’s more convenient for you.Why Choose Trillium Clinic Dermatology?We understand that choosing a dermatologist is a personal decision, and we take great pride in being a trusted provider for so many patients. Here’s why our patients continue to choose us for their dermatological care:Expert Providers: Our team of board-certified dermatologists and skilled providers offer decades of experience in treating a wide range of skin conditions.Patient-First Approach: We believe in truly listening to our patients and tailoring treatment plans to their individual needs.Cutting-Edge Treatments: From laser therapies to biologic treatments for chronic conditions, we offer the most advanced options available.Convenient Locations: With our new Smithfield office, accessing expert dermatology care has never been easier.Appointments Now Available!We are officially open for appointments at our new Smithfield, NC location! Whether you need a consultation for a specific skin concern or want to explore cosmetic enhancement options, our team is ready to help you achieve healthy, radiant skin.

