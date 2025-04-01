Submit Release
Senate Bill 511 Printer's Number 0471

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors

MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

Memo Subject

Korean War Armistice Day (July 27)

Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM

