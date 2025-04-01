Senate Bill 511 Printer's Number 0471

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors MASTRIANO, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA, HUGHES, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL

Short Title An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

Memo Subject Korean War Armistice Day (July 27)

Generated 04/01/2025 08:35 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.