Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 0510

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 411

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUGHES, FONTANA, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), known as the Stroke System of Care Act, providing for Statewide stroke registry.

Memo Subject

Stroke Registry

Actions

0370 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, March 10, 2025
0510 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

