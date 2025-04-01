Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 0510
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 411
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUGHES, FONTANA, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), known as the Stroke System of Care Act, providing for Statewide stroke registry.
Memo Subject
Stroke Registry
Actions
|0370
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, March 10, 2025
|0510
|Reported as amended, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
