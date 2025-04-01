Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 0510

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 411 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUGHES, FONTANA, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of May 29, 2012 (P.L.549, No.54), known as the Stroke System of Care Act, providing for Statewide stroke registry. Memo Subject Stroke Registry Actions 0370 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, March 10, 2025 0510 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

