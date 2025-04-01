Senate Bill 256 Printer's Number 0210
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors
FONTANA, HUGHES, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD, BROWN, COSTA, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, COMITTA, SAVAL, SCHWANK, MUTH, FARRY, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS
Short Title
An Act providing for standards for carbon monoxide alarms in child care facilities; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.