Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 0351

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 417 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, MILLER, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, further providing for Fort Indiantown Gap; and establishing the Service Members, Veterans and their Families Fund. Memo Subject Enhancing Programs for Service Member Veterans and Their Families Actions 0351 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 10, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.