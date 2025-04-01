Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 0351
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 417
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, MILLER, ROBINSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, further providing for Fort Indiantown Gap; and establishing the Service Members, Veterans and their Families Fund.
Memo Subject
Enhancing Programs for Service Member Veterans and Their Families
Actions
|0351
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 10, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
