Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 0351

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 417

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, MILLER, ROBINSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, further providing for Fort Indiantown Gap; and establishing the Service Members, Veterans and their Families Fund.

Memo Subject

Enhancing Programs for Service Member Veterans and Their Families

Actions

0351 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 10, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

