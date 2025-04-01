Senate Bill 253 Printer's Number 0204
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 253
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, FONTANA, SCHWANK, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, VOGEL, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for income taxes imposed by other states.
Memo Subject
Resident Tax Credit for Small Businesses
Actions
|0204
|Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 13, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.