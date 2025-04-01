Senate Bill 253 Printer's Number 0204

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 253 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, FONTANA, SCHWANK, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, VOGEL, MILLER Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for income taxes imposed by other states. Memo Subject Resident Tax Credit for Small Businesses Actions 0204 Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 13, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

