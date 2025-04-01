Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 0508
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 396
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for definitions, providing for elective tax imposed at pass-through entity level and further providing for taxability of partners and for income of a Pennsylvania S corporation.
Memo Subject
Optional Entity-Level SALT Cap Workaround
Actions
|0343
|Referred to FINANCE, March 6, 2025
|0508
|Reported as amended, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.