Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,015 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 0508

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 396

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for definitions, providing for elective tax imposed at pass-through entity level and further providing for taxability of partners and for income of a Pennsylvania S corporation.

Memo Subject

Optional Entity-Level SALT Cap Workaround

Actions

0343 Referred to FINANCE, March 6, 2025
0508 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 0508

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more