Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 0508

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 396 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, CULVER, PISCIOTTANO, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, further providing for definitions, providing for elective tax imposed at pass-through entity level and further providing for taxability of partners and for income of a Pennsylvania S corporation. Memo Subject Optional Entity-Level SALT Cap Workaround Actions 0343 Referred to FINANCE, March 6, 2025 0508 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

