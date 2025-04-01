Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 0185

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, FONTANA, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, J. WARD, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, FARRY, COLLETT, L. WILLIAMS

Short Title An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, further providing for disabled veterans and former prisoners of war and for deployed Pennsylvania National Guard members and repealing provisions relating to reserve component of armed forces members.

Memo Subject Streamlining Fishing Licenses for Disabled Veterans

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

