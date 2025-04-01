Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,021 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 0185

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, FONTANA, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, J. WARD, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, FARRY, COLLETT, L. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, further providing for disabled veterans and former prisoners of war and for deployed Pennsylvania National Guard members and repealing provisions relating to reserve component of armed forces members.

Memo Subject

Streamlining Fishing Licenses for Disabled Veterans

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 0185

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more