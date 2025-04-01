Senate Bill 323 Printer's Number 0254
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 323
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, STREET, PENNYCUICK, KANE, MILLER, COSTA
Short Title
An Act amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in economic development financing, providing for Keystone National Finance Authority.
Memo Subject
The Keystone National Finance Authority
Actions
|Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
