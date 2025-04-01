Senate Bill 323 Printer's Number 0254

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 323 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, STREET, PENNYCUICK, KANE, MILLER, COSTA Short Title An Act amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in economic development financing, providing for Keystone National Finance Authority. Memo Subject The Keystone National Finance Authority Actions 0254 Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

