Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 0324

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 308

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HUTCHINSON, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, J. WARD, FONTANA, DUSH, PENNYCUICK

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military educational programs relating to medical officer or health officer incentive program, further providing for definitions, for establishment of program, for program stipend, for additional incentives, for recoupment of incentive payments, for adjustment of stipend amounts and for eligibility; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Medical Officer or Specialty Officer Incentive Program Revision

Actions

0324 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 6, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

