Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 0324
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 308
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HUTCHINSON, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, J. WARD, FONTANA, DUSH, PENNYCUICK
Short Title
An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military educational programs relating to medical officer or health officer incentive program, further providing for definitions, for establishment of program, for program stipend, for additional incentives, for recoupment of incentive payments, for adjustment of stipend amounts and for eligibility; and making editorial changes.
Memo Subject
Medical Officer or Specialty Officer Incentive Program Revision
Actions
|0324
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM
