Senate Bill 308 Printer's Number 0324

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 308 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HUTCHINSON, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, J. WARD, FONTANA, DUSH, PENNYCUICK Short Title An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in military educational programs relating to medical officer or health officer incentive program, further providing for definitions, for establishment of program, for program stipend, for additional incentives, for recoupment of incentive payments, for adjustment of stipend amounts and for eligibility; and making editorial changes. Memo Subject Medical Officer or Specialty Officer Incentive Program Revision Actions 0324 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 6, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.