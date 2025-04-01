Senate Bill 255 Printer's Number 0207

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors BAKER, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL

Short Title An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for sexual offenses and tier system.

Memo Subject Adding Sexual Assault by Sports Official to SORNA

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.