Senate Bill 255 Printer's Number 0207

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors

BAKER, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, STEFANO, J. WARD, DUSH, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for sexual offenses and tier system.

Memo Subject

Adding Sexual Assault by Sports Official to SORNA

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

