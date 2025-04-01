Senate Bill 176 Printer's Number 0511
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 176
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROBINSON, KANE, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO, CULVER, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, providing for eligibility related to domestic violence.
Memo Subject
Protecting Domestic Violence Victims by Providing Unemployment Compensation
Actions
|0115
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 24, 2025
|0511
|Reported as amended, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
