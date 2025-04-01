Submit Release
Senate Bill 176 Printer's Number 0511

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 176

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROBINSON, KANE, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO, CULVER, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, providing for eligibility related to domestic violence.

Memo Subject

Protecting Domestic Violence Victims by Providing Unemployment Compensation

Actions

0115 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 24, 2025
0511 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

