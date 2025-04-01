Senate Bill 176 Printer's Number 0511

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 176 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROBINSON, KANE, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO, CULVER, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, MILLER Short Title An Act amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment Compensation Law, in compensation, providing for eligibility related to domestic violence. Memo Subject Protecting Domestic Violence Victims by Providing Unemployment Compensation Actions 0115 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 24, 2025 0511 Reported as amended, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.