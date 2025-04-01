Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,152 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 0066

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors

ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY, COLLETT

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in general powers and duties of the Department of Public Welfare, further providing for personal care home and assisted living residence administrators; and abrogating regulations.

Memo Subject

Addressing Pennsylvania's Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 0066

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more