Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 0066

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Sponsors ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, DUSH, FARRY, COLLETT

Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in general powers and duties of the Department of Public Welfare, further providing for personal care home and assisted living residence administrators; and abrogating regulations.

Memo Subject Addressing Pennsylvania's Long-Term Care Workforce Crisis

Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.