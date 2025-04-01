Senate Bill 113 Printer's Number 0064

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 113 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, FONTANA, KANE, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act providing for guidelines and procedures governing certain investigations and interrogations of correctional and forensic employees; authorizing certain civil suits by correctional officers; and providing for impact of collective bargaining agreements and for summary suspensions. Memo Subject Providing Guidelines and Procedures for the Investigation of Correctional Officers and Forensic Employees Actions 0064 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM

