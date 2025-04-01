Senate Bill 113 Printer's Number 0064
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 113
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, FONTANA, KANE, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act providing for guidelines and procedures governing certain investigations and interrogations of correctional and forensic employees; authorizing certain civil suits by correctional officers; and providing for impact of collective bargaining agreements and for summary suspensions.
Memo Subject
Providing Guidelines and Procedures for the Investigation of Correctional Officers and Forensic Employees
Actions
|0064
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
Generated 04/01/2025 08:34 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.