Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 0055

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 101 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, KANE, DUSH Short Title An Act amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in local workforce development areas and regions and local workforce development boards, further providing for plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for technical assistance and data availability and for local performance accountability. Memo Subject Workforce Development/Data Sharing Actions 0055 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, April 1, 2025 First consideration, April 1, 2025 Generated 04/01/2025 08:33 PM



