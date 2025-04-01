Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 0055
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 101
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, KANE, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in local workforce development areas and regions and local workforce development boards, further providing for plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for technical assistance and data availability and for local performance accountability.
Memo Subject
Workforce Development/Data Sharing
Actions
|0055
|Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
