Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 0055

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - Senate Bill 101

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, KANE, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in local workforce development areas and regions and local workforce development boards, further providing for plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for technical assistance and data availability and for local performance accountability.

Memo Subject

Workforce Development/Data Sharing

Actions

0055 Referred to LABOR AND INDUSTRY, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025

