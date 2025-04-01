Ka La‘i Ola: A Beacon of Hope for Maui

Posted on Apr 1, 2025 in Main

Overhead view of Ka La‘i Ola. Photo courtesy: HomeAid Hawai‘i.

In the aftermath of the tragic wildfires that swept through Maui in August 2023, numerous families found themselves without homes, grappling with uncertainty and instability. Since then, Ka La‘i Ola Temporary Housing Village has become a symbol of renewal and resilience and it was recently awarded the prestigious 2025 Project of the Year by the Hawai‘i Society of Professional Engineers, Maui Chapter.

This accolade not only recognizes the project’s innovative engineering and commitment to environmental sustainability, but also underscores its significant positive impact on the community, providing a much-needed refuge for those affected. Ka La‘i Ola was designed to provide emergency housing for wildfire survivors who do not qualify for FEMA assistance. A collaborative effort between state agencies, local organizations and private partners, the first phase that was completed in 2024 and delivered 270 of the planned 450 units, giving families a safe place to begin rebuilding their lives.

HomeAid Hawai‘i Civil Engineer Jacob Freeman and his team pose for a group photo. From Left to Right: Tee Jay Jacalne, Jacob Freeman, Kiley Dindinger, Brandon Murr. Photo courtesy: HomeAid Hawai‘i.

Constructing the village was no easy feat. Engineers and builders worked through complex environmental and construction challenges, ensuring that the project not only met immediate housing needs but also set a standard for sustainable and resilient disaster recovery. Governor Josh Green, M.D., praised the project, stating, “Ka La‘i Ola is more than a housing project—it is a beacon of hope for families who have lost so much.”

This achievement is a testament to what can be accomplished when a community comes together in a time of crisis. As Maui continues to heal and rebuild, Ka La‘i Ola will continue to stand as a symbol of resilience, compassion, innovation and the collaborative efforts that pave the way for a stronger future for all.