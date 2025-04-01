Celebrating Women: A Powerful Gathering on International Women’s Day

Posted on Apr 1, 2025 in Main

From left to right: Wilhelmina Van Beers, Amy Marvin, Margery Bronster, Mona Pasquil Rogers, Kathy Raethel, and First Lady Jaime Green pose for a group photo at the event.

In a heartfelt celebration of empowerment and resilience, First Lady Jaime Kanani Green co-hosted an inspiring International Women’s Day breakfast and discussion panel alongside Wilhelmina Van Beers and the Consulate General of Australia. This event brought together significant voices from Hawaiʻi and beyond to honor the remarkable strength and contributions of women in our communities.

The engaging discussion was moderated by the Office of the Governor’s Communications Director, Makana McClellan, and featured an esteemed panel of women leaders: Margery Bronster, Amy Marvin, Mona Pasquil Rogers and Kathy Raethel. Each speaker generously shared their insights and experiences, drawing from their diverse and impactful careers to illustrate the importance of supporting one another in our personal and professional journeys.

Attendees were reminded of the powerful legacies of trailblazing women, such as Queen Liliʻuokalani, and reflected on the ongoing challenges that many women continue to face today.

“In a world that constantly demands our resilience, the event served as a poignant reminder that we must uplift each other and advocate for a brighter future,” said First Lady Green. “As we look forward, let us commit to fostering an environment where every woman has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we can create lasting change and continue to honor the incredible contributions of women everywhere.”