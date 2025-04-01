Akamai Arrival: Modernizing Hawaiʻi’s Agriculture Declaration Form

Posted on Apr 1, 2025 in Main

On March 1, the state launched Akamai Arrival, a pilot program under the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to digitize the Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

In this initial phase, travelers on select domestic flights to Hawaiʻi will have the option to complete a digital declaration form instead of a paper form. The goal of the program is to test the effectiveness, compliance and use of the online form. The program aims to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s biosecurity efforts by improving adherence to regulations and streamlining the arrival process.

Akamai Arrival is the first step toward fully modernizing the declaration process making compliance easier for incoming travelers or returning residents while enhancing protections against invasive species. The digital form also features artwork by local artist David Shepard.

Major airlines—including Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, Southwest and United— are collaborating with HDOA to integrate the digital form into pre-departure messaging, in-flight announcements and arrival procedures thereby ensuring a seamless experience for travelers.

The initial pilot phase will run through May 31, with data collected to evaluate effectiveness and assess future expansion.

For more information, visit akamaiarrival.hawaii.gov.