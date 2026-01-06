NEWS RELEASE: Hawai’i November Unemployment Rate at 2.2 Percent

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

HAWAI‘I NOVEMBER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 2.2 PERCENT

Jobs Increased by 10,400 Year Over Year

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 6, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) today announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 2.2 percent, compared to 2.5 percent in September. The unemployment rate was not estimated for October due to the federal government shutdown. In November, 672,350 persons were employed and 15,350 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 688,000 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in November, up from 4.4 percent in September.

The unemployment rate figures for the state of Hawai‘i and the U.S. in this release are seasonally adjusted in accordance with U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 2.4 percent in November, compared to 2.3 percent in September.

Nov 2025 Sep 2025 Nov 2024* Labor Force 688,000 687,000 682,350 Employment 672,650 669,850 661,650 Unemployment 15,350 17,200 20,700 * benchmarked data **totals may not add due to rounding

NOV SEP NOV* 2025 2025 2024 Seasonally Adjusted STATE 2.2 2.5 3.0 U. S. 4.6 4.4 4.2 Not Seasonally Adjusted STATE 2.4 2.3 3.2 HONOLULU 2.3 2.2 3.0 HAWAI‘I COUNTY 2.7 2.5 3.5 KAUA‘I 2.3 2.2 3.0 MAUI COUNTY 2.6 2.5 3.9 Maui Island 2.6 2.3 4.0 Moloka‘i 4.0 5.9 3.0 Lāna‘i 1.1 2.2 2.8 U. S. 4.3 4.3 4.0 County and island rates are not seasonally adjusted *benchmarked data

Industry Payroll Employment (Establishment Survey)

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 400 month over month, from October 2025 to November 2025. Job gains were experienced in Construction (+600); Professional & Business Services (+200); and Private Education & Health Services (+200). Employment remained unchanged in Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Information; and Financial Activities. Job losses occurred in Manufacturing (-100); Other Services (-100); and Leisure & Hospitality (-1,000). Within the Leisure & Hospitality grouping, there were roughly equal declines in both Accommodation and Food Services & Drinking Places. Government employment went up by 600 jobs, with most of the over the month rise attributed to above-average seasonal gains at the Department of Education and the University of Hawai‘i system. Year over year, nonfarm jobs have gone up by 10,400, or 1.6 percent.

Seasonally Adjusted Non-Ag. Jobs (Statewide) Nov-25 Oct-25 Nov-24 MINING, LOGGING & CONSTRUCTION 42,000 41,400 38,900 MANUFACTURING 13,100 13,200 13,100 Durable Goods 3,300 3,400 3,600 Non-Durable Goods 9,800 9,800 9,500 TRADE, TRANSPORTATION & UTILITIES 117,800 117,800 116,800 Wholesale Trade 17,700 17,500 17,300 Retail Trade 65,300 65,400 65,000 Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities 34,800 34,900 34,500 INFORMATION 8,100 8,100 8,100 FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES 27,800 27,800 27,400 Finance & Insurance 15,600 15,600 15,500 Real Estate & Rental & Leasing 12,200 12,200 11,900 PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES 71,400 71,200 72,400 Professional, Scientific, Tech Svcs 25,700 25,700 26,800 Management of Companies & Enterprises 8,700 8,600 8,900 Administrative & Support & Waste Mgmt 37,000 36,900 36,700 PRIVATE EDUCATION & HEALTH SERVICES 95,100 94,900 91,000 Private Educational Services 14,900 15,000 14,900 Health Care & Social Assistance 80,200 79,900 76,100 LEISURE & HOSPITALITY 126,400 127,400 121,400 Arts, Entertainment & Recreation 14,900 14,900 13,800 Accommodation & Food Services 111,500 112,500 107,600 OTHER SERVICES 27,400 27,500 27,200 GOVERNMENT 124,500 123,900 126,900 Federal Government 32,000 32,000 35,500 State Government 73,000 72,500 72,200 Local Government 19,500 19,400 19,200 TOTAL: STATEWIDE 653,600 653,200 643,200 TOTAL: HONOLULU MSA 472,400 471,500 464,000 TOTAL: KAHULUI-WAILUKU MSA 75,800 75,700 73,800

Technical Notes:

Labor Force Components

The concepts and definitions used by the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program are the same as those used in the Current Population Survey for the national labor force data:

Civilian labor force. Included are all persons in the civilian noninstitutional population ages 16 and older classified as either employed or unemployed. (See the definitions below.)

Civilian labor force. Included are all persons in the civilian noninstitutional population ages 16 and older classified as either employed or unemployed. (See the definitions below.) Employed persons. These are all persons who, during the reference week (the week including the 12th day of the month), (a) did any work as paid employees, worked in their own business or profession or on their own farm, or worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in an enterprise operated by a member of their family, or (b) were not working but who had jobs from which they were temporarily absent because of vacation, illness, bad weather, childcare problems, maternity or paternity leave, labor-management dispute, job training, or other family or personal reasons, whether or not they were paid for the time off or were seeking other jobs. Each employed person is counted only once, even if he or she holds more than one job.

Employed persons. These are all persons who, during the reference week (the week including the 12th day of the month), (a) did any work as paid employees, worked in their own business or profession or on their own farm, or worked 15 hours or more as unpaid workers in an enterprise operated by a member of their family, or (b) were not working but who had jobs from which they were temporarily absent because of vacation, illness, bad weather, childcare problems, maternity or paternity leave, labor-management dispute, job training, or other family or personal reasons, whether or not they were paid for the time off or were seeking other jobs. Each employed person is counted only once, even if he or she holds more than one job. Unemployed persons. Included are all persons who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work, except for temporary illness and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the four-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not have been looking for work to be classified as unemployed.

Unemployed persons. Included are all persons who had no employment during the reference week, were available for work, except for temporary illness and had made specific efforts to find employment sometime during the four-week period ending with the reference week. Persons who were waiting to be recalled to a job from which they had been laid off need not have been looking for work to be classified as unemployed. Unemployment rate. The unemployed percent of the civilian labor force [i.e., 100 times (unemployed/civilian labor force)].

Seasonal Adjustment

The seasonal fluctuations in the number of employed and unemployed persons reflect hiring and layoff patterns that accompany regular events such as the winter holiday season and the summer vacation season. These variations make it difficult to tell whether month-to-month changes in employment and unemployment are due to normal seasonal patterns or to changing economic conditions. Therefore, the BLS uses a statistical technique called seasonal adjustment to address these issues. This technique uses the history of the labor force data and the job count data to identify the seasonal movements and to calculate the size and direction of these movements. A seasonal adjustment factor is then developed and applied to the estimates to eliminate the effects of regular seasonal fluctuations on the data. Seasonally adjusted statistical series enable more meaningful data comparisons between months or with an annual average.

Current Population (Household) Survey (CPS)

A survey conducted for employment status in the week that includes the 12th day of each month generates the unemployment rate statistics, which is a separate survey from the Establishment Survey that yields the industry job counts. The CPS survey contacts approximately 1,000 households in Hawai‘i to determine an individual’s current employment status. Employed persons consist of 1) all persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week, 2) all persons who did at least 15 hours of unpaid work in a family owned enterprise operated by someone in their household and 3) all persons who were temporarily absent from their regular jobs, whether they were paid or not. Persons considered unemployed are those who do not have a job, have actively looked for work in the prior four weeks and are available for work. Temporarily laid-off workers are counted as unemployed, whether or not they have engaged in a specific job-seeking activity. Persons not in the labor force are those who are not classified as employed or unemployed during the survey reference week.

Benchmark Changes to Local Area Unemployment Statistics Data

Statewide and sub-state data for 2019 to 2024 have revised inputs and data for 1990 to 2024 have been re-estimated to reflect revised population controls and model re-estimation.

Change to Monthly Employment Estimates

This release incorporates revised job count figures for the seasonally adjusted series. The revised data reflects historical corrections applied to unadjusted super sector or sector-level series dating back from 2018 through 2024. For years, analysts with the state of Hawai‘i Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Research and Statistics Office have developed monthly employment estimates for Hawai‘i and its metropolitan areas. These estimates were based on a monthly survey of Hawai‘i businesses and analysts’ knowledge about our local economies. Beginning with the production of preliminary estimates for March 2011, responsibility for the production of state and metropolitan area (MSA) estimates were transitioned from individual state agencies to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

For Hawai‘i, this means the transition of statewide, Honolulu and Kahului-Wailuku MSA estimates for both the seasonally adjusted and not-seasonally adjusted areas are produced by BLS. State agencies will continue to provide the BLS with information on local events that may affect the estimates, such as strikes or large layoffs/hiring at businesses not covered by the survey and to disseminate and analyze the Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates for local data users. BLS feels this change is designed to improve the cost efficiency of the CES program and to reduce the potential bias in state and area estimates. A portion of the cost savings generated by this change is slated to be directed toward raising survey response rates in future years, which will decrease the level of statistical error in the CES estimates. Until then, state analysts feel this change could result in increased month-to-month variability for the industry employment numbers, particularly for Hawai‘i’s counties and islands. BLS can be reached at 202-691-6555 for any questions about these estimates.

The not-seasonally adjusted job estimates for Hawai‘i County, Kaua‘i County, Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i are produced by the state of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Labor Force Estimates for Small Areas

Labor Force estimates for the islands within Maui County (Maui, Moloka‘i and Lānai) are produced by the state of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Seasonally Adjusted Labor Force and Unemployment Estimates for Honolulu and Maui County

BLS publishes smoothed seasonally adjusted civilian labor force and unemployment estimates for all metropolitan areas, which includes the City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.

BLS releases this data each month in the Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment news release. The schedule is available at http://www.bls.gov/news.release/metro.toc.htm.

Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization

Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization for States, Fourth Quarter of 2024 through Third Quarter of 2025 Averages Area Measure U-1 U-2 U-3 U-4 U-5 U-6 United States 1.6 2.0 4.2 4.5 5.1 7.8 Hawai‘i 0.6 1.2 2.6 2.8 3.7 5.7

The six alternative labor underutilization state measures based on the Current Population Survey (CPS) and compiled on a four-quarter moving-average basis defined as:

U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;

U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;

U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);

U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;

U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers*, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and

U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part-time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.

*Individuals who want and are available for work, and who have looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months, (or since the end of their last job if they had one within the past 12 months), but were not counted as unemployed because they had not searched for work in the four weeks preceding the survey, for such reasons as childcare or transportation problems, for example. Discouraged workers are a subset of the marginally attached.

Please note that the state unemployment rates (U-3) that are shown are derived directly from the CPS. As a result, these U-3 measures may differ from the official state unemployment rates for the latest four-quarter period. The latter are estimates developed from statistical models that incorporate CPS estimates, as well as input data from other sources, such as state unemployment claims data.

