New Book 'Sobriety Confidential' by Chris Sicke Offers an Unfiltered Look at Alcoholism, Drug Addiction, and Recovery

Sobriety Confidential Front Cover

Chris Sicke’s raw and unflinching book, Sobriety Confidential, is now available on Amazon in both ebook and paperback formats

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his book Sobriety Confidential, Chris Sicke takes readers behind the closed doors of recovery—sharing his story and revealing the realities of Twelve Step programs, meetings, rehabs, living life sober, and much more. Sicke shares his deeply personal story alongside hard-earned insights, offering a brutally honest look at what works, what doesn’t, and what alcoholics and addicts who want to get sober truly need to know.“This book is about how recovery works, shared in a way that will be direct and up front about what’s in store for you; to quell false notions and misconceptions, to destroy any contemptuous expectations you may have, and to call out the lies behind the delusional excuses we’ve all used to stop caring about loving ourselves. There are critical, vital, imperative, life altering lessons you’re going to have to learn, and, hopefully, I’m going to save you a little pain and time in learning them.”With a bold and unapologetic approach, Sobriety Confidential explores what truly happens in the world of recovery. Sicke provides invaluable insight for those battling alcoholism, addiction, and their loved ones by shedding light on his behind-the-scenes experiences.“I have worked on recovery books before and am familiar with The Steps, but they have never been explained in such a relatable way. Thank you so much for sharing your story with those who need it to see they are not alone.” – Ashley Emma, USA Bestselling AuthorIn his book, Sicke dismantles misconceptions about addiction and recovery, challenging long-standing beliefs while offering a practical guide for those struggling to stay sober. His lived experience, combined with his candid storytelling, creates a must-read for alcoholics, drug addicts, and anyone seeking to understand the realities of addiction and the journey of recovery.Sobriety Confidential is now available for purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Sobriety-Confidential-Chris-Sicke/dp/B0F12541L2

