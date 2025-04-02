Blumberg Advisory Group Releases 2025 Benchmark of Leading Spare Parts Management Software Solutions

SPM Software State of the Art Benchmark Evalution Report

Comprehensive report highlights AI/ML trends, sustainability, and top vendors shaping the future of SPM.

Spare parts represent the single largest investment and second-largest expense in product service businesses” — Michael Blumberg

WARRINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blumberg Advisory Group, a leading research and consulting firm specializing in the Aftermarket Service Industry, today announced the release of its highly anticipated Spare Parts Management Software State of the Art Benchmark Evaluation – 2025 Edition. The independent report analyzes cutting-edge trends and capabilities in Service Parts Management (SPM) software, offering service executives a detailed roadmap for leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and sustainability initiatives to optimize their aftermarket supply chains. 250317_SPM Benchmark Re…According to Michael Blumberg, President of Blumberg Advisory Group, “Spare parts represent the single largest investment and second-largest expense in product service businesses. Additionally, industry trends such as Servitization, the Circular Economy, and new technologies are driving the need for more effective forecasting, inventory management, and replenishment.Key Findings• AI/ML Integration: The 2025 report shows that advanced AI/ML-driven forecasting tools significantly increase accuracy, enabling proactive inventory decisions and reduced downtime.• Multi-Echelon Optimization: Leaders in space demonstrate system-wide efficiencies by holistically optimizing inventory across multiple tiers and locations.• Sustainability & Circular Economy: Rising environmental responsibilities push spare parts managers to integrate circular practices, refurbishing and reusing components for lower carbon footprints.• Lifecycle Planning: The most sophisticated solutions incorporate predictive analytics for end-of-life (EOL) scenarios, aligning last-time-buy decisions with operational and financial goals.• Industry-Specific Focus: Vendors that deeply understand complex, uptime-critical verticals—such as aerospace, defense, and heavy equipment—deliver greater ROI and operational resilience.The Benchmark Evaluation reviews top solutions from Baxter Planning, Oracle Corporation, PTC (Servigistics), SAP, and Syncron, comparing them on capabilities like demand forecasting, inventory optimization, lifecycle management, and AI-driven insights. The report provides detailed vendor profiles, outlining strengths, weaknesses, target markets, and key differentiators.“By defining the core feature functionality of state-of-the-art solutions, we’re empowering service leaders to make informed decisions, ultimately increasing revenue, improving sustainability, and reinforcing customer loyalty,” says Blumberg.About the ReportThe Spare Parts Management Software State of the Art Benchmark Evaluation – 2025 Edition was developed using a combination of in-depth vendor interviews, public data reviews, third-party validation, and conversations with service supply chain thought leaders. It offers actionable insights to manufacturers, distributors, and service organizations, detailing emerging best practices and how cutting-edge SPM solutions address challenges like intermittent demand, multi-indenture hierarchies, and repair-reuse strategies.AvailabilityThe full 2025 Blumberg Advisory Group SPM Benchmark Evaluation is available now. For more information or to obtain a copy, contact Blumberg Advisory Group at +1 (267) 334-0135 or to obtain a FREE “Preview” version of the report visit https://www.blumbergadvisor.com/spm-benchmark-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.