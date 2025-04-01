Atticus Publishing proudly presents 'You Deserve Life' by Dr. Karen Wright-Chisolm

Unveils Triumph Over Domestic Violence Through Faith

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her profound book, You Deserve Life Dr. Karen Wright-Chisolm shares her personal journey and stories of those who faced domestic violence and other tragedies, revealing how faith played a pivotal role in overcoming adversity. This book is a testament to the strength and resilience found in trusting God, emphasizing the author's deep-seated belief that every life is precious and purposeful.You Deserve Life is not just a memoir; it is a collection of poignant real-life accounts from Dr. Wright-Chisolm's experiences and those close to her, some of whom lost their lives to domestic violence or accidents. Through these stories, the book highlights the indomitable spirit of humans supported by their faith in God. The author courageously opens up about her own survival, aiming to empower others to recognize their worth and live their lives to the fullest.Dr. Wright-Chisolm's credentials are as impressive as her stories are inspiring. Growing up in Charleston, South Carolina, as one of eleven children, she witnessed and later experienced the generational impact of domestic violence. Her distinguished military career spanned over 27 years in the United States Air Force, where she achieved the highest enlisted rank—a distinction earned by only 1% of the force. Dr. Wright-Chisolm holds a Doctor of Divinity Degree from Ambassador Bible College and is currently a Doctoral Management Candidate in Organizational Leadership at the University of Phoenix. Her academic journey also includes dual Master's degrees from Webster University and a Bachelor's from Southern Wesleyan University.A recognized leader and advocate, Dr. Wright-Chisolm has been a vocal public speaker against domestic violence and serves on several civic and religious boards, including as the International President of the Imperial Court Daughters and a lifelong member of the Greater St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church.Her earlier collaborative works, Camouflaged Sisters - Silent No More and Camouflaged Sisters – Leadership Through The Eyes of Military Women Leaders, have been recognized as Amazon Best Sellers, underlining her ability to inspire and lead through storytelling.In You Deserve Life, Dr. Wright-Chisolm encapsulates her unshakeable faith with a message of hope and resilience, anchored by the scripture Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”This book is a call to anyone facing life’s trials—be they personal violence or loss—to recognize their divine right to a purposeful life under God's guidance. You Deserve Life is more than a book; it's a lifeline to those seeking to reclaim their faith and discover their purpose amidst chaos.

Karen Wright-Chisolm on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

