Job Announcement - Chief Deputy Supreme Court Clerk - Bismarck

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Clerk of Supreme Court

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Exempt

The Chief Deputy Clerk is responsible for assisting in the administration and supervision of the Office of the Clerk, and providing extensive legal research and analysis, particularly regarding appealability, timeliness, and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and makes recommendations to the Chief Justice, Supreme Court, or Clerk of the Supreme Court on those issues. Supervises assigned personnel.

The Chief Deputy Clerk has extensive knowledge of North Dakota court rules, procedures, case law, and statutes and has a thorough understanding of court administration principles and of the trends and technical issues associated with the work of the Clerk's office.

The Chief Deputy Clerk differs from the Clerk of Supreme Court in that the latter classification requires more extensive experience in a court or closely related legal setting in order to effectively manage and evaluate the functions of the Office of the Clerk and to develop and implement policies and procedures for others in the department to follow.

Positions assigned to this classification follow routines and processes established by others.